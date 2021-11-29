Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Saban Shabazz Laid to Rest After Traditional Islamic Funeral and Prayer

The late daughter of Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik Al Shabazz) and Dr. Betty Shabazz, Malikah Saban Shabazz, was laid to rest at the Ferncliff Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 27. Her internment was completed after a traditional “Janaza funeral prayer” at The Islamic Cultural Center of New York.

Older sister Ilyasah Shabazz shared the funeral details with the public over the weekend via social media, adding that the city’s strict face mask requirement would be enforced for anyone entering the cultural center.

The Salat al-Janaza or Janaza prayer was made by the community for Shabazz, who was one of Malcolm X’s twin daughters that were born after his assassination.

According to Funeral Wise, when a Muslim dies, those within the community gather to offer intercessory prayers asking for forgiveness of sin for the deceased. The person’s body, in preparation for the ritual, would be cleansed and wrapped in a kafan or clean, white burial shroud by the family or esteemed members of the Islamic community.

In a separate announcement, they thanked the “well-wishers” from around the world for their “outpouring of kindness.” The family further shared that they intend on performing a memorial in the upcoming weeks.

The statement continued, “Malikah will now rest in peace with our parents, El Hajj Malik Al Shabazz (Malcolm X) & Dr. Betty Shabazz. The Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks with our eldest sister, Ambassador [Attallah] Shabazz.”

Shabazz, one of the civil rights leaders’ youngest daughters, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 22 at the age of 56. She was discovered by her daughter lying unresponsive in her Brooklyn apartment. Shabazz had been struggling with a long-term illness before her death.

NYPD Commissioner Demot Shea shared with the public that he had spoken to the family, other authorities, and the medical examiner and had come to the conclusion “nothing appears suspicious.”

She is survived by her five sisters, including her twin Malaak Saban, Ambassador Shabazz, Qubilah-Bahiyah, Ilyasah, Gamilah-Lumumba, her nephew Malik-Amjhad and her beloved daughter Bettih-Bahiyah.

