Tamar Braxton Sends Message to the Person Who Allegedly Broke Into Her California Home: ‘You Did Not Break Me’

Tamar Braxton disclosed on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in an Instagram post that an unidentified person broke into her home and stole her safe.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred in Braxton’s Calabasas, California, residence Tuesday evening at around 7 to 8 p.m. The publication also reported that the singer wasn’t home when the crime occurred.

Tamar Braxton shares someone broke into her home and stole her safe. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

Braxton spoke about the burglary in the social media upload, and shared that the unnamed person in question was someone she knew.

She stated in an iPhone notepad feature, “A few hours ago, this broken bum a– man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only. Not a Birkin, not a computer, not one of Logan’s game systems. But he only went through my drawers, broke mirrors turned my bed upside down, and took my safe.”

The “Love & War” singer added that she is not upset despite having her safe stolen and some areas in her home ransacked. “I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me. What your broken broke a– don’t realize that God gave me that home and EVERY single thing in it during a pandemic.”

Braxton wrapped up her post by saying what she has lost in the robbery would return to her “a million times fold.” She also seemingly warned the perpetrator for the karma he or she will receive for stealing from “a king’s kid.”

“So pumpkin, You did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!!! You took from God!!!! I know that is not a payback you are not prepared for.. but get ready. This time you really did it!! I’m not sure you realize that I am truly a [king’s] kid, and I’m VERY special to him. So I’m sure this one he’s going to take very personally. and Father, have your way – Amen”

As fans began to view the former reality star’s upload, many expressed how happy they were that no one was injured.

“Glad you’re safe, prayers up.”

“OMG! I’m so Sorry to hear this Tay. Glad you and Logan are safe.”

“Omg that’s so messed up ppl are really losing their minds!!! Glad y’all are safe.”

“Glad you’re safe. Everything taken from you will come back to you even more plentiful than before. In Jesus name, amen.”

At the time of publication, Braxton had not provided updates with any additional details.

Related Stories from Our Partners:

Terrence J Reportedly Escapes Robbery Attempt Outside His L.A. Home

‘I Had to Fight’: Comedian Tracy Morgan Recalls Thinking of His Daughter While In Coma

‘He Felt Betrayed’: Will Smith Details Biggest Regret That Caused His Son Jaden To Ask for Emancipation