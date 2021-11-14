‘Auntie…You Killing It’: Mo’Nique Shows Off Her Figure In Camouflage

Mo’Nique is showing off her curvaceous figure for her fans.

The actress-comedian shared photos on her Instagram of her body ody ody in camouflage clothing. In the Monday, Nov. 8 post, one photo showed Mo’Nique wearing a camouflage print halter dress with a slit on the side. The second ‘fit consisted of high waist camouflage joggers and a black shirt. Both looks were completed with a pair of black heels and shades.

She also posted a photo on Nov. 6 where she wore a bodycon spaghetti-strap camouflage dress. Her hair was styled a bit differently than in the other two looks. For the Saturday outfit, her hair was designed into a long ponytail, but in her Monday looks her hair was slicked back into a high bun.

The “Soul Plane” actress gave props to her hairstylist Tommie T and her makeup artist David Day for working their magic and helping her looks come together. Mo’Nique wasn’t dressing up just for fun either. She actually had a comedy gig to do in Killeen, Texas. It took place at the Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge on Nov. 5 and 6.

In her caption, she shouted out the city for showing her love during her show. “KILLEEN, TX. All I can say is THANK YOU! The out pouring of LOVE that was all OVER everywhere,” she wrote. The 53-year-old also spoke about her camouflage looks, saying “CAMOUFLAGE WAS THE THEME & BABY YALL DID NOT DISAPPOINT! I LOVE YALL❤️.”

Fans hyped her up for the look in the comments. “Absolutely gorgeous… this woman is a organic and original trend setter…..I salute you QUEEN,” wrote one person. “Auntie … you killing it,” said another. A one person who was at her show also left her some kind words.

“Saw you on Saturday you’re a True Queen your opener she was on point continue blessings to you both.”

Mo’Nique will be continuing to tell jokes in the near future. Next month, she will be at the Miami Improve Comedy Theatre on Dec. 3 and 4.