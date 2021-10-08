Funding to HBCUs Slashed By House Dems to $2 Billion After Biden’s Spending Package Plan Included $45 Billion

[Notes to myself: 1. $45 billion number is real; it comes from the Biden administration’s $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal that was issued March 31. (His plan also will invest $40 billion in upgrading research infrastructure in laboratories across the country, including brick-and-mortar facilities and computing capabilities and networks. These funds would be allocated across the federal R&D agencies, including at the Department of Energy. Half of those funds will be reserved for Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions … President Biden is calling on Congress to make a $10 billion R&D investment at HBCUs and other MSIs. He also is calling on Congress to invest $15 billion in creating up to 200 centers of excellence that serve as research incubators at HBCUs and other MSIs to provide graduate fellowships and other opportunities for underserved populations, including through pre-college programs. — from whitehouse.gov) AJP was separate from Biden’s American Families Plan — issued on April 28 — which included free tuition funding for HBCU students. 2. AJP was mostly physical infrastructure; a pared-down version of it passed the Senate as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Aug. 10 with $550 billion in new spending, far lower than $2 trillion in news spending proposed by Biden in March. The $45B to HBCUs disappeared in that bill as Senate Republicans and Dems Manchin and Sinema ensured that the AJP wish list got cut way down. 3. Dems in the House are now working crafting a reconciliation bill that could include some of what was proposed in the AJP, but even when the details are complete it’s passage is uncertain, due mainly to intransigence from Manchin and Sinema especially in the Senate, whose votes are critical to passing a measure that will get no GOP votes in that chamber.]

‘This is Not Acceptable’: Funding for HBCUs Falls From $45 Billion to $2 Billion Under Latest Proposal

‘Promises Made Must be Promises Kept’: Latest Budget Proposal Includes $2 Billion in Funding to HBCUs After Biden’s Plan Included $45 Billion

The Biden administration included $45 billion for HBCUs in a 10-year multi-trillion dollar spending plan, but the most recent iteration of the bill outlining the economic spending package allots just $2 billion to America’s Black institutions.

The $2 billion in Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act would go toward educational programs and infrastructure for Black colleges, but would be reduced to competitive grant funding rather than direct payments.

The draft bill also includes $27 billion for student aid at Black colleges and other institutions serving racial minorities.

“We’d like to do as much as we can,” said Rep. Bobby Scott, the chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee. “I’m not satisfied. I’m not satisfied with anything in the budget that’s within our jurisdiction.”

But Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville, warned against putting HBCUs in the same category as institutions that serve minorities.

“To mix them with minority-serving institutions, which are are not historic institutions that do not have the legacy of historic discrimination, is not right,” he told The Associated Press this week. “Historically Black colleges and universities should be separated as a protected class of institutions because, like the Black community, our experience in the United States of America is a unique experience.”

In the 15-page spending plan that initially included $45 billion for Black institutions, the memo noted that while HBCUs make up just 3 percent of four-year institutions, their graduates account for 80 percent of Black judges and half of Black lawyers and doctors.

The shrinking allocation of funds to HBCUs is a result of Democrats sparring over what the bill should cover as the total $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act package meets resistance from moderate House Democrats as well as Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes in the Senate would be necessary to passing the package through the process known as reconciliation.

On social media, the budget cuts to HBCU funding were the target of swift criticism.

“This is not acceptable ⁦@SenateDems⁩. There are 107 HBCUs in our country, most desperately in need of assistance and shored-up infrastructure,” wrote NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherriln Ifill.

“Don’t you EVER tell me again that Joe Biden is a pro-black President,” wrote Florida Republican Representative candidate.

The "Build Back Better" bill CUTS $30,000,000,000 from HBCUs.



Don't you EVER tell me again that Joe Biden is a pro-black President. This man is a racist through and through.



And for race fakin' Kamala to sit there and pretend she's black and still do this is a DAMN DISGRACE! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) October 3, 2021

Others pointed out that Biden’s initial plan was fairly bold. “About that cut again. Biden-Harris pledged $70B to HBCUs & other MSIs. There has never been a proposal that audacious,” wrote Walter M. Kimbrough, 7th president of Dillard University.

About that cut again. Biden-Harris pledged $70B to HBCUs & other MSIs. There has never been a proposal that audacious. 5/https://t.co/1SoImdB4wK — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) October 5, 2021

Rep. Alma Adams has said she will vote against the bill because of the limited funding for HBCUs.

“We can’t build back better unless we build our HBCUs back better. Promises made must be promises kept,” she said.