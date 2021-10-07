‘I Didn’t Do It Willingly’: Mike Tyson Reveals the Conditions Under Which He Took the COVID-19 Vaccine

More and more professional athletes are publicly begrudging the current vaccination culture, and now even veteran sports entertainers are airing out their grievances.

The former baddest man on the planet, “Iron” Mike Tyson, recently revealed he had taken the vaccination for COVID-19. However, in true Tyson style, the first undisputed champion had a lot to say on the vaccine culture currently in the world.

Never have to worry about @MikeTyson telling it how he sees it.



During a Q&A with @joshlpeter11, the former heavyweight champ waxed poetic on bullying, the COVID-19 vaccine, his new film and death. https://t.co/o2pKgP7jAg pic.twitter.com/H3yBzCXA6y — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 5, 2021

Reluctant Vaxxing

“I didn’t do it willingly,” Tyson recently told USA Today Sports. The interview with the legend occurred during an interview at his cannabis company, Tyson Ranch.

“I’m a little apprehensive of that. I was pretty much beaten into submission to do this because I travel internationally. And if I don’t travel, we don’t eat.

“So I decided to take the risk and take the shot. And people, they have their own choice. I never got sick.”

However, the 55-year-old believes he might have contracted the novel coronavirus at one point during the pandemic. Tyson said he thought it was “because I was coughing a lot and I was in this place with a lot of people. The whole day I was just coughing, throwing up water, so I was dehydrated.”

Fortunately, Tyson said his initial symptoms passed.

“I might have caught it, but I feel great now,” he said. “I really feel well. The best I ever felt.”

Reluctance Across The Spectrum

Currently, in basketball, Kyrie Irving is the most prominent holdout of high-profile unvaccinated players. The Brooklyn Nets point guard must contend with New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate to play home games at the Barclays Center.

This second Covid vaccine hit me like Mike Tyson hit Alan in the hangover #damn pic.twitter.com/FlOP7Y55ZD — Sam (@SeattleAvenger) February 13, 2021

The indoor vaccine mandate has also affected San Francisco and its home team, the Golden State Warriors. Recently, Warriors unvaccinated holdout Andrew Wiggins received the shot to be an active team member. The NBA just entered preseason.

“The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA,” Wiggins said after the Warriors’ preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

