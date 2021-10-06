‘Typical Carlton’: Alfonso Ribeiro Rocks a Crowd With His ‘24K Magic’ Vocals

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor Alfonso Ribeiro reminded fans he is more than just a television show host plus curator of one of the most popular sitcom dances.

The talented entertainer was captured on video rocking a crowd with his vocals as he sang a melody of hits. From Bruno Mars’ “24k Magic” as well as his 2014 hit “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson, and Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You,” Ribeiro had the crowd jumping at a recent event. Clips of his lively stage presence were shared to social media by his wife, Angela.

Alfonso Ribeiro showed off his vocal skills while performing hits like Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” before a wowed crowd. (Photo: @mrsangelaribeiro1/Instagram)

She captioned the clips: When your hubby is insanely talented at everything he does #clambake2021.

Angela and the fans in the crowd weren’t the only ones wowed by the Carlton Banks actor’s musical talent; so were those who caught a glimpse of the entertaining moments online.

“Typical Carlton” and “Certified bada-s” were among the comments about Ribeiro’s performances.

Other comments included, “He is so gifted!!! Absolutely love him❤️. And he is also so funny 😆. Love following your family, Mrs Angela.”

“Okayyyyyyyy!???? You better get that Al!” and “Is there anything he can’t do??”

Ribiero is the current host of “America’s Funniest Videos” but has a long resume of gigs throughout his Hollywood career. From his days as a kid teaching folks breakin’ and poppin’ in the 80’s, his breakout role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and more, Ribeiro has kept a crowd of fans entertained for decades.

However, Ribeiro says his role as Will Smith’s suburban-raised cousin on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” being his most popular among fans hasn’t always garnered him the best opportunities in Hollywood.

Speaking with Atlanta Black Star in July of this year, he explained that doing his job at making audiences see him as Carlton Banks at times felt like a disservice to his craft.

“I didn’t get to go do what my craft was. I didn’t get to do it anymore,” he explained. “When you do a role like Carlton and people love the role and you do the job so well that they essentially tell you that you can’t do it anymore because we can’t see you as anything else, is a very difficult thing to deal with.”

Since the show’s end, he has landed roles on “In the House,” starring opposite rapper-actor LL Cool J,]. He also managed to outperform a round of contestants during his stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” winning during season 19 in 2014, before finally landing “AFV” in 2015.