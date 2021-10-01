‘That Was a Down Payment on a Little House’: Tiffany Haddish Says She Bought This Item After Talking to LeBron James

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is gearing up for a new show where she’ll share advice and real-life testimonies with viewers about all things money and finance. Ahead of her new series, the “Night School” star revealed the lavish item she’s spent her coins on and what role NBA superstar LeBron James played in a recent purchase.

During an appearance on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast with host Janine Rubenstein, the 41-year-old dished about some of the lavish purchases she’s made over the years — with the most recent one being made just last year.

Tiffany Haddish reveals what item NBA star LeBron James convinced her to buy. Photo:@tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

“Now, just recently in 2020, I bought a hypobaric chamber. That was a huge splurge,” she told the outlet. “That was a down payment on a little house in Texas. That’s because I saw LeBron James, and he said he be in hypobaric chambers.”

“I said, ‘Well, if he is performing at his best coming out of a hypobaric chamber, I need to be getting a hypobaric chamber, too, so I can perform at my best,’ ” the “Girls Trip” star added.

Haddish admitted she’s been “splurging a lot lately,” and reflected on one of her earlier buys, telling listeners, “The first thing I splurged on was a microscope.” She added, “that was back in 2016, 2015. Maybe that was 2014 when I bought the microscope.”

Though a microscope may not sound that grand of an item compared to an oxygen chamber, the actress maintained, “That was splurging, okay? It was like a $300 microscope.” She added, “It was like a $300 microscope.”

When questioned why that item in particular, the “Nobody’s Fool” star quipped, “Because I’m a scientist… I like looking at germs. I’m interested in nature, okay?”

Haddish has a busy year ahead of her. She is set to host and co-produce ATTN: and Chime’s latest series, “Hotline Cha-Ching,” where she and her guests will be sharing advice and real-life testimonies about all things money and finance.

According to the show’s description, the series will make “financial literacy and day-to-day budgeting advice funny and digestible for a younger generation” by offering “salary negotiation tips and the dos and don’ts when trying to budget and financially plan for the future.”

In addition, it will provide “the real-talk on finance, dishing advice and stories from her life that have shaped how she handles money, and the goals associated with it.”

“Hotline Cha-Ching” premieres across ATTN:’s social channels in Oct. 11.