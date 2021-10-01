‘It’s Wrong’: Tia Mowry Recounts When She and Sister Tamera Committed a ‘Crime’

Tia Mowry confessed the “biggest crime” she had committed during her Sept. 30 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The subject matter came up after the the show’s host Kelly Clarkson admitted to being afraid of watching crime shows, which the actress loves.

Tia Mowry reveals the “biggest crime” she had committed with her sister Tamera Mowry. Photo:@thekellyclarksonshow/YouTube

Mowry, who was promoting her new cookbook “The Quick Fix Kitchen,” explained that the offense that place when she was a teenager also included her sister Tamera Mowry.

She said, “OK, you guys, I think this is an exclusive. So my sister and I, we were kind of seen as like the perfect twins and girls, or whatever, but we were actual cheaters in school.”

The 43-year-old further elaborated that teachers eventually “caught on” to the twins’ tactics that involved a sequence of taps to help indicate the answer to a multiple choice test. Mowry stated and demonstrated that one tap would mean the answer to the question was A, two for B and so on.

(L-R): Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

“We would do this crazy thing, and I believe the teachers caught on, because we couldn’t sit next to each other anymore during exams,” she explained. “So my sister, she would be in front of me, I would be behind her. And then, if she wanted to know the answer to question number one, and if it was like, multiple choice, if it was A, I would just kind of tap her, like that.”

Following that confession, Mowry admitted on the show that despite having done that, she knows that it was wrong and informed her younger viewers not to follow in her footsteps. “Sorry, kids, don’t do that! It’s wrong. Don’t cheat.”

As the clip wrapped up, Clarkson jokingly warned Mowry that if her son Cree Hardrict, 10, and 3-year-old daughter, Cairo Hardrict, participate in similar activities she can’t “say anything.”

Clarkson said, “When your kids start to do it, you can’t talk. You can’t say anything!”