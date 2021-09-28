‘One Thing Your Mama Know How to Do Is Build a Butt’: Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Smith Open Up About Wanting to Get a Brazilian Butt Lift

For the hosts of the Facebook talk show “Red Table Talk” the topics of discussion from one episode to another have run the gamut, and once again the trio is opening up about a topic that has made for some great debate by many: cosmetic surgery.

For the show’s upcoming episode, viewers get a look at a new trailer in which Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, discuss the surgical procedure of a Brazilian Butt Lift, with Jada and her daughter, Willow, admitting to once desiring a Brazilian Butt Lift.

Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith talk BBLs on “Red Table Talk.” (Photo: @gammynorris/Instagram)

“I’m glad we’re here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one,” Jada said in the beginning of a clip. “Me too,” said Willow, 20, who quickly admitted that she wanted “the tiniest little bit” of an enhancement to her backside. She then added that she decided to go to the gym instead, thanks to a little help from her mom. “I said, ‘You want a butt? One thing your mama know how to do is build a butt,'” Jada added. According to Healthline, a Brazilian Butt Lift is a popular cosmetic procedure that involves the transfer of fat to help create more fullness in your backside.

Jada jumped in saying Willow’s hard work in the gym paid off “to the point that people thought [Willow] got surgery.” Taking a turn in the conversation, Jada’s mother, Adrienne, explained how she feels “there’s always been so much more pressure on women to look a certain way. It’s all about youth.” While talking, she confessed that she has gotten Botox and says that it’s easy to want to get more surgery after getting it done once. She even said the procedures can be “addictive.”

While surgery wasn’t always accepted and done by many, it seems cosmetic procedures such a hot commodity among women. Brazilian Butt Lifts is now becoming mainstream after celebrities like Kim Kardashian go one. Now Instagram and TikTok influencers have taken it another step by showing their thousands of fans their entire surgical journey. The influence of popular social media and celebs paired with the price tag for BBLs (which range from $3,000 to $30,000 according to Harper’s Bazaar) have convinced several others to get the quick fix to a bigger bottom.

However, as of late, surgical doctors, like Dr. Terry Dubrow, are coming forward to inform those seeking to get a BBL just how dangerous it can be. In an interview with TMZ, he said BBLs are “the most dangerous not only plastic surgery procedure, it’s the most dangerous operation there is with the highest fatality rate.”

He went on to explain that there are tiny vessels in the buttocks that lead to the major blood vessel that pumps blood to the heart. “If you get fat in those little vessels,” he said, “and it gets in the main vena cava and goes to your lungs, it’s over.”

The new episode of “Red Table Talk” comes out Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.

Click here to watch the trailer.