‘Forever a Legend’: Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin Dead at 49, Fans and Collaborators Highlight the Musical Legacy She Leaves Behind

Music lovers are mourning yet again following the news of singer-songwriter Andrea Martin passing at the age of 49.

Her passing was announced on social media Monday morning. The message shared to her Instagram Stories read:

Andrea Martin and Janet Jackson. (Photo: @andreamartinmusic/Instagram)

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie.’

Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.

We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time,” the message continued. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend 🕊April 14- September 27”

At this time a cause of death has not been shared.

Martin’s pen has long been known around the industry, although to the public she was somewhat of a hidden gem. She and her longtime writing partner Ivan Matias have penned chart-topping hits for some of pop and R&B’s biggest stars including:

Monica’s “Before You Walk Out of My Life”

SWV’s “You’re The One”

Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You Anymore”

Toni Braxton’s “I Love Me Some Him”

Blu Cantrell ft Sean Paul “Breathe”

Melanie Fiona’s “It Kills Me”

Fantasia’s “Lose to Win”

En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go”

Leona Lewis’ “Better in Time”

Matias remembered his friend as being “extraordinarily special.” In a post he wrote: “Her spirit was infused into each lyric and melody she blessed us with…She was a blessing to everyone around her in ways no one will ever know. She was one of a kind.”

Her approach to music was simple: “Sing from the heart. I don’t care if it’s rock, country or whatever, those are the best records that come from the heart. It’s OK to go in the booth and just to freestyle,” she said while speaking on an ASCAP Expo panel in 2011.

Condolences from Martin’s collaborators flooded social media.

“My Life and My Music won’t be the same without you. I’m devastated. 💔🕊,” tweeted singer Melanie Fiona.



On Instagram Stories, Monica shares a photo of Martin along with the caption: “Sending heartfelt condolences to the children, family, friends & fans of the legendary @andreamartinmusic 🥺 you brought a genuineness that is so rarely found in this business! Thank you for your contribution to my life & legacy! May you rest in perfect peace ❤️ you will FOREVER be loved & respected.”

“Such A KIND KIND SOUL! And her pen was GENIUS!! The industry will for sure miss you #andreamartin. #RIP 🙏🏽💔” Adam Blackstone wrote.

A GoFundMe has been launched to benefit Martin’s children.