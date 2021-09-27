‘I Would Rather You Wear a Bonnet’: Mo’Nique’s Latest Look Sparks a Social Media Debate

Mo’Nique‘s recent fashion choice on Sept. 25 prompted a social media debate among fans.

The reason behind the uproar is because a handful of people felt that the comedian would have been “better off” in a bonnet rather then sport this entire look.

Mo’Nique latest look received mixed reactions from fans, many commented on the comedian’s hair. Photo:@therealmoworldwide/Instagram

Mo’Nique, who was wearing a black dress and a beehive-derived hairdo, sported the ensemble while appearing at the Barclays Center in New York for the “Fall Back Comedy Jam.” The Sept. 24 event included other comedic acts such as Lil Duval, Jess Hilarious, DC Young Fly and many others.

The 53-year-old captioned the post, “ABOUT LAST NIGHT!!!!New York YALL have been good to me. BARCLAY CENTER we had an amazing time. @the_takehomestylist sis you are THE BEST for me. You always SHOW UP & SHOW OUT! @lastlooks_davidday baby who can beat a face in 10 minutes. YOU CAN!!! To all my OLDER TENDERS: ARE U AGING LIKE A FINE WINE❤️? I LOVE US 4REAL.”

As Mo’Nique’s upload went viral, many people’s reviews of the look were mixed. Some brought up her infamous “bonnet” remark — where the actress called out Black women for wearing the headgear in public — while criticizing her fashion choices. Another set of people expressed how good she looked despite the gibes from others.

“She shoulda left her bonnet on😢.”

“I would rather you wear a bonnet than step out in this love.”

“Girl you better off just putting a bonnet on. Cause what is this? It’s not giving!”

“The bun not so much the ponytail cute tho and she looks great.”

“She Ate! and if you speaking on her bonnet comments you bitter let it go lol.”

“She looks fab like great the hair just loosing me 😂 but go head auntie.”

Mo’Nique’s bonnet statement originally came from a video she uploaded back in May following the actress’s encounter with women wearing bonnets, head scarves, and house slippers in public. In the caption, “The Parkers” star claimed she shared the recording that discussed the importance of respectfully representing oneself out of “love” for her “sweet babies.”

She wrote, “Hey my sweet babies, so … it took me a minute to say what I’m getting ready to say because I want to make sure I’m not saying it in judgment, and I want to make sure I’m saying it from a place of love.”