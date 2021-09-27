‘I’m Not Just Trying to Make a Club, I’m Trying to Make a Way’: Dave Chappelle to Open a Comedy Club and Restaurant In His Hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio

Funny man Dave Chappelle will soon begin construction on his new comedy club in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, according to Yellow Springs News. The Yellow Springs Planning Commission approved plans for Live from YS on Sept. 15.

Live from YS will be located at 225 Corry Street, which used to be the Miami Township firehouse. Chappelle will also have a restaurant separate from the comedy club at the location. The comedian named the restaurant Firehouse Eatery in honor of the old firehouse. Max Crome from Crome Architecture is the architect for the new establishment.

Chappelle bought the land through his company Table Holdings in December 2020 for $424,000. The new building will be constructed on the 16,782 square-foot property and will include heated outdoor patios with soft lighting to reduce light pollution. Residents and businesses in the area had noted concerns about the new establishment and light pollution.

Chappelle spoke at the meeting over Zoom and told the commission that he wanted Yellow Springs to serve as an example for the country. The comedy club owner also noted that Live from YS would serve as beacon for talent worldwide.

“The culture of this town is something of global import,” said Chappelle. “I think the way that we treat each other in our community is an example for the rest of the country. I’m not just trying to make a club, I’m trying to make a way. I’m trying to make a venue for our local talents to be showcased … so we can shine and be all the great things that we hope to be.”

The comedian, who just won an Emmy for an appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” also plans to use local contractors for the club and hire locally when the establishment opens.

The new establishment will seat 140 people and feature a neon light in the shape of a C for Chappelle. Live from YS will be open four nights per week between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., and Firehouse Eatery will be open seven days per week.

Chappelle is a busy man. He will be going on a comedy tour this October that will begin in Los Angeles before moving on to the U.K. and finishing in New Orleans. In addition to winning an Emmy for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” the comedian was also nominated for his Netflix special “8:46.”