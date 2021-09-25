‘Why Was This So Fun to Watch’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Throwback Video of Her Rap Alter Ego T Murda Leaves Fans In Tears

Tracee Ellis Ross left fans in stitches on Sept. 23 after sharing a throwback video of her rap alter ego T Murda.

T Murda was first introduced to the world back in 2014 after the actress uploaded a series of now-deleted Instagram posts covering songs from Drake, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd and other rappers.

Tracee Ellis Ross shares a throwback video of her rap alter ego T Murda and left fans in tears. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

In the clip‘s intro, Ellis Ross is seen asking Siri, a virtual assistant for Apple devices, questions about Drake and rap music. She said, “Siri do you know Drake? Siri where’s the 6 and why is it hot up in there? Siri you don’t understand a lot about the rap world do you?”

When Siri responded “sorry,” the star told the device “You should be, it’s really big now,” the intro then comes to an end with Ellis Ross doing a sequence of poses. As the next clip began she revealed the reason why she’s shooting the video. It was because she wanted to collaborate on a remix to Drake’s “6 God” track.

The song was originally released in 2014 on the rapper’s “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” album. The actress jokingly said while mentioning Drake’s Instagram handle, “Drake, Champagne Papi, I saw that you commented on Tracee Ellis Ross’ Instagram underneath a T Murda video and said, ‘I will marry her.’ You know what T Murda has to say to that: ‘F–k Tracee Ellis Ross!'”

She added, “T Murda wants to spit a couple bars on the remix of ‘6 God.’ I have a name, I got the grills. I have some skills.” The recording ends up transitioning to Ellis Ross rapping and analyzing the song “6 God.” While examining the lyrics the “Girlfriends” star uncovered similarities between herself and Drake. One of them included the pair using the term “watch your mother f–king tone.”

“Watch your mother f–king tone, boy. I tell people that all the time. I try not to put boy on the end of it but I’m like ‘watch your mother f–king tone.'” Ellis Ross then recounted how her parents Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein used to tell her that because she had a “tone” problem growing up.

As the video continues, the “black-ish” alum is seen struggling to get lyrics from the second verse correct. It included, “And just like every single other thing in my life, you can have her when I’m finished.” After numerous failed attempts, Ellis Ross eventually got it right. She then celebrated by cheering, “Yes! Yes! T Murda wins!”

Many fans expressed how hilarious they found the entire clip.

“Why is this so much fun to watch 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“This is HILARIOUS!!! We all do this with rap songs. We just don’t tell anyone!! 😂😂.”

“I am crying real tears from laughter 😭😂.”

“The best f–king thing I’ve seen all day!”

On top of people mentioning the comic relief they had watching the video, others brought up how T Murda needs to make another appearance. One wrote, “We need another appearance for #TMURDA .” Another said, “We need more T Murda content 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”