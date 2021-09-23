‘You Made Me Do the Ugly Cry’: Toni Braxton Serenades Jada Pinkett Smith for Her Birthday

Toni Braxton moved everyone to tears on Sept. 22 after uploading a touching video in honor of her friend Jada Pinkett Smith‘s birthday.

Pinkett Smith, who turned 50 on Sept. 18, had a special episode of “Red Table Talk” titled “Jada’s Surprise 50th Birthday Celebration.” The episode originally aired this week, showed everyone including the actress’s family and celebrity friends like Lauren London, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett and many more commemorating her milestone birthday.

Toni Braxton surprised Jada Pinkett Smith with a birthday song. Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Braxton made a surprise appearance near the end of the show by serenading her friend with a special rendition of a “Happy Birthday to You” song. The singer, who was walking toward an emotional Pinkett Smith, started off by singing a slowed-down version of the song before adding the chorus of her 1993 hit “You Mean the World to Me.”

When Braxton completed the performance, the women hugged each other as the singer said “happy birthday sis, I love you.” As fans viewed the clip, many of them mentioned the beautiful moment between the two women made them as emotional as Pinkett Smith.



“Who’s cutting all these DAMN onions?!?! Auntie Toni listen 🔥🔥🔥🔥 🎶 you made all of us feel like it’s our birthday !!!”

“Baybeeee when I tell you I was smile crying all the way through! With yo bad self Toni! I love you and Jada! ❤️❤️.”

“The way i was just trying not to cry.”

@jadapsmith ♥️ Sis, I'm so happy and honored I got to surprise you on @RedTableTalk! Welcome to the club! 😉



♥️♥️ @OfficialWillow, Gammy pic.twitter.com/lAbOPNYNoT — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) September 22, 2021

“Damn, that brought a tear to my eye! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“You made me do the ugly cry Toni😢BEAUTIFUL!! ❤️❤️.”

Among the emotional responses, other people brought up how much they loved Pinkett Smith and Braxton’s sisterhood. One wrote, “Jada is definitely going to cherish this special surprise for the rest of her life within the sisterhood you both have with each other!💕” Another said, “Y’all have such a BEAUTIFUL Bond and Sisterhood.”

In addition to having a special celebration episode for her 50th birthday, Pinkett Smith also had a roller rink-themed event this past weekend.