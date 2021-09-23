‘If You Can Bring 95,000 Afghans…’: Sunny Hostin Calls Out U.S. Government for Mistreatment of Haitian Migrants While Pointing Out Benefits Given to Other Groups

On a Tuesday episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin called out the U.S. government’s handling of an influx of Haitian migrants after thousands arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border last week.

Last week more than 14,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, arrived at the border town of Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande. Migrants are being kept under poor conditions under tents amid triple-digit temperatures without access to running water and a limited number of portable toilets. Some Haitians have been deported back to their country on flights from the U.S.

On a Tuesday episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin called out the U.S. government’s handling of an influx of Haitian migrants after thousands arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border last week. (Photo: The View/screenshot)

Images also surfaced this week of Border Patrol agents on horseback, chasing down migrants at the border and holding what appeared to be whips.

The White House said Monday it would investigate the “horrific” photos captured by Reuters and Al Jazeera photographers near Del Rio.

“I’ve seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don’t have additional details, and certainly I don’t have additional context,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing. “I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate.”

Hostin said Tuesday, “It doesn’t have to be that way, because we know that the United States can do it. There is a way to do it, there’s just no will to do it.”

She continued, “The White House has promised to bring 95,000 Afghans here, and I’m not saying they shouldn’t be brought here because they should be. But if you can bring 95,000 Afghans here, why are you sending 86 Haitians back on an airplane to a country that has been devastated?”

No matter how y’all may feel about it, @sunny, is most certainly speaking the truth. #Haiti ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/IOZWwnOzrt — J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 22, 2021

After the Taliban gained control in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the United States by the end of this month and 95,000 by September 2022.

Meanwhile, Haiti has also been embroiled in a crisis. Even before Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July, there was a spike in violent crimes and kidnappings in the Caribbean nation. Then the death of the president plummeted Haiti into political uncertainty over who would lead the country.

An August earthquake in Haiti killed more than 2,000 people. In July, the Biden administration extended temporary protected status for Haitians living in the U.S. who were displaced by the 2010 earthquake.

Haitian national migration office chief Jean Negot Bonheur Delva told The New York Times his government expects 14,000 Haitians to be deported from the United States back to Haiti over the coming three weeks. However, Delva said, “The Haitian state is not really capable to receive these deportees.”

On social media, users responded to the images of Border Patrol agents on horseback, chasing down migrants. Commentator Angela Rye wrote on Twitter, “Is it 1821 or 2021? Asylum is a human right, not a crime!”

WHIPS?! Is it 1821 or 2021? Asylum is a human right, not a crime! These images of the U.S Border Patrol whipping/rounding up Haitian immigrants seeking asylum on horseback is nothing short of triggering and telling of the treatment of our people.This isn’t partisan it’s MORALITY. pic.twitter.com/jUgeNqnQaa — a. rye (@angela_rye) September 22, 2021

Kentucky Senate candidate Charles Booker wrote, “I saw the whips being swung as patrol agents on horseback charged at desperate Haitian families seeking safety. The trauma is crushing.”

I saw the pictures. I saw the whips being swung as patrol agents on horseback charged at desperate Haitian families seeking safety. The trauma is crushing.



No human is illegal. To turn our backs is shamefully inhumane. We must meet this humanitarian crises, and provide asylum. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) September 22, 2021

Kareen Ulysse, a Haitian national living in the U.S. and founder of the Centre Hospitalier de Fontaine Foundation, told Atlanta Back Star that Haitians arriving at the border are looking to escape dangerous conditions.

“They left Haiti, they went to Chile or Brazil, where they describe the horrible conditions, the racism there is off the chain, so they migrated two months to make it to this point and then you’re not even giving them due process you’re just shipping them,” said Ulysee, whose nonprofit supports health care and underfunded schools in Haitian communities.

“I’m a political refugee myself, I came here in 2004 so I know what they’re running from.”