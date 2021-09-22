Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are ‘Fine’ After a Fire Erupts In Their California Home Where They Shoot ‘Red Table Talk’

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly doing fine after a fire broke out in their California home on Monday, Sept. 20.

According to Page Six, Smith and Pinkett Smith were the only ones reported to be in the Calabasas residence when fire trucks and an ambulance arrived to the scene, roughly at 3:30 p.m.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were reported as being fine following a fire in their California home.Photo:@willsmith/Instagram

Following the incident, an unnamed source close to the Smith family revealed to the publication that the fire initially started in the basement and that the couple is now safe.“They are all fine and in the home. A fire broke out in the basement, and a fireman was treated, but everyone is fine.”

In addition to the source’s statement, an eyewitness around the area reiterated a similar tale by revealing that a blaze erupted on “one of the properties,” and that “someone was treated at the scene,” without hospitalization. Despite the reports, it has yet to be determined what caused the fire, and if there were any damages.

The couple began building the 25,000- square-foot estate back in 2003 and completed the project seven years later. In 2011, Pinkett Smith shared with Architectural Digest the idea behind their Mediterranean-style home. She said, “For Will and me this home was always a spiritual endeavor. We’re very earthy, organic people. We wanted to create a family retreat, something made by hand and as natural as possible, something that ties back to the land.”

Two years following that interview in 2013, the pair listed the nine-bedroom home on the market for $42 million, but ultimately for undisclosed reasons changed their minds and kept the property.

This initial property is also where the 50-year-old shoots her hit Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” alongside her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Pinkett Smith recently celebrated her birthday at the estate with a roller rink-themed party. Guests included Toni Braxton, MC Lyte and Jordyn Woods.