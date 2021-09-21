‘He Looks Like You from the Future’: Kevin Hart Shouts Out Big Brother for His Birthday, Fans Focus on the Crazy Resemblance

Kevin Hart fans are seeing double after the comedian posted a birthday tribute to his older brother, Robert Hart.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Kevin wished his brother Robert a Happy Birthday by uploading a photo of the two of them together. In the photo, Robert stands to the left of Kevin, who has his arm around him, with the two brothers both wearing plaid shirts. Underneath the picture that shows the two men smiling, Kevin left a heartfelt message to his brother in honor of his special day.

(L-R): Robert Hart and Kevin Hart (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

He wrote, “Happy B Day to my brother @robert40hart ….words can’t explain how much I love and appreciate u. Thank you for being the best big brother to ever do it. Ya love and support has gotten me thru some of the craziest moments in my life. U are never not there….the true definition of a ride or die is you man. HAPPY 50TH FORTY F—ING G’s.”

Several fans responded to the post with different variations of “Happy Birthday” comments, while others made a few jokes about how much the brothers look alike. One person said, “He’s looks more like Kevin hart den you 😂,” and “Brah! He looks like you from the future,” said another.

Someone else raised a question regarding what more the two might have in common. “Wow see resemblance. Is he funny like you? He is more handsome anyway😂😂😂😂.” According to Robert’s Instagram account, he plays pool and is “working to be #1 in the world.”

In his Netflix docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up,” Kevin spoke more about his and Robert’s upbringing following his mother and father’s separation. He discussed how Robert indulged in bad behavior like drugs and gang activity, which led to their mother, Nancy Hart, emancipating him.

The comedian-actor said, “My mom gave my brother a fair amount of freedom. Any mistakes you could make as a teenager, he made. My brother was in a gang, he dealt drugs. One afternoon my brother actually tried to snatch a purse from an old lady. That there was the last straw for my mom. She took my brother to court, and got him emancipated.”

But after relinquishing Robert from the house, their mother changed her parenting style and became more strict when raising Kevin. Because she felt she was “too lenient” with Robert, Kevin said, “She set up a routine of structured, systematic and supervised movements that she imposed on my life. Her routine for me went like this: we woke up at 6 in the morning, I left to catch the school bus at 7. After school ended, I had to go to an extracurricular activity.”

Before the passing of their mother in 2007, it appears the relationship between her and Robert did end on a good note. He makes Instagram posts about her here and there in remembrance of her legacy.