‘She Still Got It’: LisaRaye McCoy Turns Heads at New York’s Fashion Week

LisaRaye McCoy shocked fans on Monday, Sept. 13, after posting a recap video of herself strutting down the New York’s Fashion Week runway.

The event, which highlighted Black designers, ran from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12; it marked the first time in 10 years the actress participated on a runway show. McCoy initially took part in the Sept. 12 runway wearing ensembles by Chicago fashion designer Stevie Edwards.

LisaRaye McCoy stuns fans as she walks the runway at New York Fashion week. Photo:@thereallraye/Instagram

In the initial recording, McCoy is seen wearing her signature color of all-white as she makes her way across the stage. The pieces included a long-sleeved, high-slit dress with dangle earrings and a ponytail holder. The 53-year-old captioned the post, “ICYMI……..New York Fashion Week. Reppin Chicago’s own @steviethedesigner #spring2022 #nyfw.”

Following McCoy’s upload, Edwards thanked the star for supporting him and being his muse. He wrote, while insinuating there may be more collaborations with McCoy in the future, “Yaassss my Muse… givin #metgala vibes … but #nyfw ready… thank u for rockin with me n being my friend for 30 years…. Luv u…. More too come with us❤️❤️.”





Stevie Edwards, the designer who styled LisaRaye McCoy for New York Fashion Week in 2021, thanked the actress for being his muse. Photo:@thereallraye/Instagram

As McCoy’s recording became viral, many fans flooded the star with compliments. Several went as far as to bring up McCoy’s well-known role as Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in the 1998 film “The Players Club” while also reciting an infamous line.

“STILL the BADDEST in the game 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“PURRRRRR! Do you Diamond 💎.”

“You go girl! Make that money don’t let it make you.”

“She still got it!”

“Okay Diamond😍😍.”

In addition to praise, others mentioned McCoy’s signature color. One wrote, “Eat em up in her white everytime 😍😍.” Another said, “she Loves her all WHITE😍😍😍.” An Instagram user expressed that, no matter the occasion, McCoy will always wear white. “One thing about Lisa she gon wear her white 😍😍😍😍.”