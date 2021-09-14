Nicki Minaj Triggers Backlash from Meghan McCain, Joy Reid and Others with Claim that COVID Vaccine Causes ‘Swollen Testicles’

Monday night, fans tuned in, whether by streaming or updates via Twitter posts, to see the who’s who of Hollywood walk the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala. But, like many other significant events, the annual fundraising gala altered its traditional presentation to ensure everyone’s safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—requiring that all attendees be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

The usual suspects were in attendance, including Rihanna, Yara Shahidi, and some new, like co-host Keke Palmer. However, fans quickly noticed rapper Nicki Minaj was missing in action. The “Anaconda” emcee last attended the event in 2019 wearing a pink Gurung gown inspired by King Louis XIV. However, this year, she informed fans she’d be skipping out because she was hesitant about getting the vaccine, citing her need to do more research.

Meghan McCain (L) and Joy Reid (R) take aim at Nicki Minaj (C) over her comments about COVID-19. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Robert Kamau/GC Images, Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏❤️.”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She later shared a post about a supposed experience her cousin’s friend had. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” she wrote. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So, just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The Grammy winner’s post quickly garnered backlash from fans and celebrity peers alike, including at least one who pointed out that Trinidad mostly uses the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm. Author Kurt Eichenwald, who wrote, “Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele.” He added, “In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin’s friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat.”

Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele. In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin's friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 13, 2021

“This is incredibly irresponsible of you to post this!!” wrote another critic.

This is incredibly irresponsible of you to post this!! — Octavia (@daygurl31) September 14, 2021

Television show host Meghan McCain responded to the emcee, writing, “That’s entirely enough internet for today.”

That’s entirely enough internet for today. https://t.co/emqltXR5Z5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2021

MSNBC national correspondent Joy Ann Reid scolded Nicki during an episode of her show “The Reid Out,” telling the star, “For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that.”

Nicki addressed both women, calling Joy a “lying homophobic coon” and decided to “join in the reindeer games too right.” She added, “Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right?☺️ . Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys.” Nicki also attached a vintage post from Joy, who initially voiced concerns about CDC’s protocols during the Trump administration. However, Joy has since been vaccinated and has implored her fans to do the same.

A lying homophobic coon



I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ☺️. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths.



Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The actress later went on to tell Meghan to “eat sh-t.”

Eat shit you https://t.co/s9RViCue3A — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Nicki says she’ll eventually get the vaccine because she wants to go on tour and do other things and even inquired about which one she should get.

Tomiana purposely chose to ignore these tweets & others. I wonder why pic.twitter.com/TRY7ti2nlc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021