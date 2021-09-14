Nicki Minaj Triggers Backlash from Meghan McCain, Joy Reid and Others with Claim that COVID Vaccine Causes ‘Swollen Testicles’

Monday night, fans tuned in, whether by streaming or updates via Twitter posts, to see the who’s who of Hollywood walk the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala. But, like many other significant events, the annual fundraising gala altered its traditional presentation to ensure everyone’s safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—requiring that all attendees be vaccinated against the deadly virus.
The usual suspects were in attendance, including Rihanna, Yara Shahidi, and some new, like co-host Keke Palmer. However, fans quickly noticed rapper Nicki Minaj was missing in action. The “Anaconda” emcee last attended the event in 2019 wearing a pink Gurung gown inspired by King Louis XIV. However, this year, she informed fans she’d be skipping out because she was hesitant about getting the vaccine, citing her need to do more research.
“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏❤️.”
She later shared a post about a supposed experience her cousin’s friend had. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” she wrote. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So, just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”
The Grammy winner’s post quickly garnered backlash from fans and celebrity peers alike, including at least one who pointed out that Trinidad mostly uses the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm. Author Kurt Eichenwald, who wrote, “Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele.” He added, “In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin’s friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat.”
“This is incredibly irresponsible of you to post this!!” wrote another critic.
Television show host Meghan McCain responded to the emcee, writing, “That’s entirely enough internet for today.”
MSNBC national correspondent Joy Ann Reid scolded Nicki during an episode of her show “The Reid Out,” telling the star, “For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that.”
Nicki addressed both women, calling Joy a “lying homophobic coon” and decided to “join in the reindeer games too right.” She added, “Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right?☺️ . Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys.” Nicki also attached a vintage post from Joy, who initially voiced concerns about CDC’s protocols during the Trump administration. However, Joy has since been vaccinated and has implored her fans to do the same.
The actress later went on to tell Meghan to “eat sh-t.”
Nicki says she’ll eventually get the vaccine because she wants to go on tour and do other things and even inquired about which one she should get.