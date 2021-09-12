Nicki Minaj Asked ‘Queenz’ Tamar Braxton, Brandy, and Keke Wyatt to Lay Down Vocals for a Track, and What They Delivered Blew Fans Away

Nicki Minaj asked, and Tamar Braxton, Brandy, and Keke Wyatt over-delivered. The “Moment 4 Life” rapper put her dream vocal lineup out into the Twitterverse, and days later teased fans with a snippet of the ethereal results.

The ten-time Grammy-nominated artist was apparently struck by inspiration while cooking up her fifth studio album and shared a scratch track of herself singing a string of vocals, along with a wishlist of the “queens” she hoped would bless the notes with their voices.

(From left) Nicki Minaj, Tamar Braxton, Brandy, and Keke Wyatt. (Photos: @nickiminaj/Instagram, @tamarbraxton/Instagram, @brandy/Instagram, @keke_wyatt/Instagram)

“Barbz: ask Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo this. That’s what I sound like in my head. Would love to hear ppl who can rlly do it,” she tweeted.

Whatever Nicki wants, Nicki gets, because by Sept. 10, two days after her original post, the Head Barb In Charge had a work-in-progress track to share from all of her picks.

Nicki Minaj has a surprise for her Barbz. @nickiminaj/Instagram

“NicBranTayTayKeke. 3 QUEENZ helping me have fun with music @brandy @[email protected]_wyatt + my dope ass engineer @bigjuice205,” Nicki captioned the video. “Thank you ladies so much. This is just a lil taste. I might share more with the fans as more vocals come in. These were the 3 ppl that initially came to my mind, so this is so dope. 🙏🙏🙏👑👑👑♥️♥️♥️🎀🎀🎀💞💞💞.”

In case fans were having trouble deciphering who’s who, the “Roman Holiday” rapper also noted the singers’ track vocal order, writing, “It’s Solo Brandy/Solo Tamar/Bran & Tamar together/Solo Keke.”

Minaj has been working on finishing her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, which she previously revealed would have a “bigger sound” than previous records. “It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time. I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album like I’ve done in the past,” Minaj told Elle in September 2019. “This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the collection.”

In June, she told fans that they can look forward to it being her “best album thus far.”

Hearing the ladies vocals blended so beautifully had fans feeling the Black girl magic through their speakers.

“Omg the vocals💓🙌🏾😩I’m so here for this 🔥”

“This song being released will make me ascend to higher power, I can feel it. 😩👏🏾”

“Black woman working together 🔥 love it”

Nicki Minaj teases fans with vocals from “3 QUEENZ.” @nickiminaj/Instagram

Minaj’s upcoming album has been referred to as “NM5,” however, an official name and release date have not been confirmed.