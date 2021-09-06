‘They Trying to Take Me to Some Hospital’: Kirk Franklin’s Son Accuses His Mother of Assault, Says His Parents ‘Failed’ Him

Kirk Franklin‘s son Kerrion Franklin appears to still be struggling with family issues. The gospel artist’s eldest son live streamed himself in front of a family member’s house because, according to him, his mother assaulted him and he needed the online witnesses for his own protection.

In the videos shared on Instagram Live, Kerrion can be seen outside of a home talking into the camera while his mother Shawn Ewing and another woman stand by in the background. He explains that he’s filming the interaction because he was “being abused” and forced to go to a hospital, so he felt that he needed the protection.

(L-R): Kirk Franklin and Kerrion Franklin Photo: @kirkfranklin/Instagram and @kerrionrashad/Instagram

“I’m being abused right now. I’m being assaulted by my own mother. This is on Live! You on Live, you guys!” he said as his mother waved in the background. “I’m going live just so I can make sure I’m protected right now. Let the world know. My momma already done assaulted me, now they trying to take me to some hospital. This crazy!”

Kerrion attempted to get his mother to call the police on him multiple times, which she said she wouldn’t do. Ewing said little in the video, but did tell her son that he’s “always looking for attention,” and that she “was called over” to the house to assist or supervise while he picked up his belongings.

The gospel artist’s son gained attention earlier in the year when he posted an argument between himself and the “Stomp” singer in which Kirk can be heard calling Kerrion “b—h ass” and threatening to “put my foot up yo’ ass.” The comments went viral and Franklin eventually responded with an apology and explained that he and Kerrion have had a “toxic” relationship for years that they have been trying to rectify through therapy, to no avail.

A few days later, Kerrion’s mother also publicly addressed the heated conversation between the two, as well as her son’s allegations of being abandoned by family. “I’m not saying that my son is not hurting from us being teenage parents. I’m not saying my son doesn’t have a testimony. What I am saying is that you were not abandoned,” Ewing told “The Heart Beat” podcast with host Ericka Fusilier English. “No one abdicated their responsibility towards you. You are loved, Kerrion Franklin. I will look at the camera and say it. You are loved. We support you then. We support you now. We support you tomorrow, but there’s a way to deal with it.”

Kerrion followed the live stream with a longer video where he opened up about his mentality as it relates to his family. “I’m not angry. I’m under unnecessary mental pressure right now…The wages of sin costs…God gave me three parents and all of them failed,” he said through tears. “The same people who sent me to private school, they are not being professional and proper right now…won’t pray for me, won’t pray with me. I just gave my mother a chance to put her hand on the Bible and tell the truth. Instead of praying with me, she put her hands on me. That’s assault. Now I’m sitting in my truck over at my granddaddy’s house because they wouldn’t let me peacefully go inside and get my stuff.”