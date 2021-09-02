‘You Ain’t S—t for That’: Kevin Hart’s Fans Call Out the Comedian After Revealing He’s Working with His ‘Comedy Partner’ Regina Hall

Kevin Hart’s followers threw shots at the comedian on Monday, Aug. 30, following his new project announcement.

The reasons behind the comedic gibes between the 42-year-old and his fans occurred after they noticed the blurry image shared with his co-star Regina Hall, alongside a seemingly shady caption.

Kevin Hart announced that he is working with his “comedy partner” Regina Hall on a new project for Netflix. Photo:@kevinhart4real/Instagram

In the initial Instagram post, Hart revealed that his latest acting gig for Netflix called “Me Time” has reunited him with Hall, whom the father of four deemed his “comedy partner.” “Me Time” is a film about a stay-at-home father — portrayed by Hart — reconnecting with a former best friend for a wild weekend after getting free time while his wife and kids are away. The movie also stars Mark Wahlberg.

He wrote, “Guess who I’m working with again….it’s been way to long since we have been on screen together….me & my comedy partner in crime are back ….”Things began to take a turn for the worst after Hart jokingly referred Regina Hall as “Regina King.” In the past the “Scary Movie” star disclosed how she always got mistaken for the actress while receiving King’s perks. He continued by also addressing the blurry pic,”God I love working with “Regina King” …..she’s a little blurred out in this picture ….it was kinda on purpose because she’s looking a little ruff today!!!! U are welcome Regina ….I got ya back 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 “Me Time” coming to @netflix soon.”

Following the post, fans immediately flooded Hart’s comments section. A couple pointed out how funny he was while others jokingly criticized him.

“Way to put all the focus on you Kev 😂😅 literally.”

“😂😂😂 you ain’t s–t for that. “

“Kevin you are crazy!”

“Why are you so petty 😂😂😂”

“Always finding a way to make us laugh even when he’s serious. 😂.”

Hart and Hall have worked on countless projects together, including “Think Like a Man” as well as the sequel “Think Like a Man Too,” “About Last Night,” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood” where the 50-year-old made a guest appearance.

Although Hart unveiled his reunion with Hall for “Me Time,” it is unclear when the film will be released.