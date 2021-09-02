‘Cairo Ate You Up Tia’: Tia Mowry’s Fashion Video Gets Derailed After Fans Zoom In on Her Daughter’s Cameo Appearance

Tia Mowry‘s fashion video on Sunday, Aug. 29, went left after fans shifted their focus to the actress’ 3-year-old daughter, Cairo Hardrict. The toddler initially made cameo appearances in the recording as Mowry asked her followers for style advice.

The initial Instagram Reel — a 15-second multi-clip video — displayed Hardrict mimicking the 43-year-old’s moves, which were putting on imaginary heels before she showcased four different looks. The items in question included a snakeskin dress, a cheetah print ensemble, an all-black attire with a matching belt and a gray romper. Mowry shared that in the clip she was asking what clothes she should pack while prepping to leave home for work. “The Game” star wrote, “I was trying on #dresses before #traveling for work and didn’t know which to bring with me! What #outfit would you choose? 👀.”

Tia Mowry uploads a fashion Instagram Reel in hopes to get outfit ideas as she preps to leave for a new role. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

The mother of two also expressed how her daughter’s impersonation of her was “the cutest thing ever. “BTW #cairo mimicking me in the beginning is the #cutest thing ever!! #working it just like her #mama 👑.” As people viewed her post, many couldn’t get over Hardrict’s memorable moment. One individual went as far as to choose the toddler over Mowry’s selection of outfits.

“I choose Cairo.”

“Omg! Cairo is the BEST❤️❤️.”

“Cairo ate you up Tia! Lol But all of them 😂😂♥️.”

Tia Mowry flaunted the outfits she wanted to pack for her upcoming trip. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

“Awww it’s lil momma putting on her imaginary heels for me 😂😂😍😍.”

“😍😍😍🔥 Cai Cai with her lil accessories 😂🙌🏾💜.”

Mowry recently made headlines after she revealed that her current acting role in a Lifetime film has reunited her with a familiar face, the actress’ “Seventeen Again” co-star Mark Taylor.

“Seventeen Again” was a TV movie released in 2000 that starred Taylor, Mowry, her twin sister Tamera Mowry and brother Tahj Mowry. The film told the story of divorced grandparents watching their grandchildren following a lab experiment that went wrong and transformed the elders into teenagers again.

In the August upload, Mowry raved over Taylor’s youthful appearance, “Talk about a #tbt! Who remembers 17 again? We are back together working on a movie for @lifetimetv!I think @therealmarktaylor7 must have gotten a hand on that magical soap! This dude doesn’t age!”