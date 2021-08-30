‘Get a Life’: Snoh Aalegra Shuts Down Joe Budden Dating Rumors After Photo of Them Together Circulates

R&B singer Snoh Aalegra may have just broken Joe Budden’s heart over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Budden uploaded a picture of him whispering something in Aalegra’s ear. Just like it’s happened to several other celebrities, fans took the photo and ran with it by making up a rumor that Budden and Aalegra were dating. The rumor for many did not seem so far-fetched since the former rapper turned podcaster has made his crush on Aalegra be known in several episodes.

Joe Budden whispers something in Snoh Aalegra’s ear. (Photo: @joebudden/Instagram)

Under their run-in photo, Budden wrote, “And lemme tell you another thing about pianos….. 😭😩 (she’s not for play!!).” It did not take long for the rumor to be created before the “Lost You” singer decided it was time to set the record straight. The next day after the photo was posted, she wrote on Twitter, “So I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ??????? You guys are actually insane. Get a life!”

There’s no way of telling if Budden saw Aalegra’s response since he hasn’t responded to it yet. But fans of both parties have commented.

One person said, “Joes heart is broken,” and another wrote, “Joe gon cry in the car..😂😂😂 he LOVES her..”

This is not the first celebrity with whom Aalegra has been rumored to be romantically involved. After dropping the music video to her 2019 single, “Woah” fans suspected that there was a steamy romance happening between the Swedish singer and her leading man Michael B. Jordan. Not only was Jordan featured in several scenes with Aalegra, but what also stirred up the dating gossip was the fact that the two kissed in the music video.

The rumors about whether the two were dating weren’t confirmed or denied. When Aalegra was asked about working with Jordan, she raised eyebrows after saying, “He made me feel really comfortable so it went really good,” adding “We just have chemistry already so it wasn’t difficult.”

As for Jordan, when the topic was brought up in an “Extra” interview, he said, “She’s awesome. It was a great time. It was awesome. Just happened to be in Berlin. I was shooting a movie out there, just wrapped. I actually just came back yesterday. She was out there shooting a music video and we made it happen. I’m a big fan. She’s awesome.”

Currently, the “Creed” actor is dating Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey.