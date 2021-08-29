Zhuri James Wishes ‘Mommy and Bestie’ Savannah a Happy Birthday with Breathtaking Photo, LeBron James Throws Surprise Birthday Party

Savannah James and her adorable baby girl Zhuri are serving looks, and social media fans are eating every last bite. In honor of Savannah’s birthday, the mother-daughter duo shared a series of pictures they took for a recent photo shoot with celebrity photographer Raven B. Varona, melting the hearts of everyone.

On Friday, Aug. 27, little Zhuri uploaded a snap of the two sporting matching outfits to her Instagram account run by her mother and superstar dad LeBron James. In the beautiful photo, Savannah wore a white Henley-like knitted top with a pair of two-textured pants. Her hair was styled in a short tight-curled afro. She finished her look off with what appeared to be a diamond-incrusted collar necklace. Zhuri was spotted wearing a white top, gray sweatpants, and a light denim blue jacket. She wore her long hair in a half ponytail as she looked up at her mother in the photo. In the caption, the 6-year-old wished her “mommy and bestie” a happy birthday.

Zhuri James wishes “mommy and bestie” Savannah a happy birthday in breathtaking photo. @allthingszhuri/Instagram

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes to the “Queen,” as many fans referred to her in the post that garnered nearly 82,000 likes. “This lady is incredibly gorgeous!!!” wrote one person. “@mrs_savannahrj Happy birthday!” Another fan commented, “You have an amazing mommy zhuri! Your daddy’s okay too I guess😂.”

“It’s giving Regal 👸🏽😍 HBD!!” expressed a third. “her hair is beautiful!! (She is too. But the hair is flawless 💅🏽),” wrote a fourth. “Happy bday queen @mrs_savannahrj keep rising and setting the example of strong black moms god bless enjoy your day.”

Savannah recently celebrated her 35th birthday, and her Los Angeles Lakers star husband made sure it was one his wife would not forget. The mother of three switched up her looks for something more grown and sexy. Wearing a black thigh-high split skin-tight dress and a blond bob, Savannah appeared from behind a red curtain to tons of guests and a surprise birthday party.

There were lots of celebrity guest appearances, including a musical performance by rising R&B singer Giveon. James also tried his hand at the mic when he and friends all sang “Happy Birthday to You” to Savannah.