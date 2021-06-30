‘We’re Going to Make Chad Proud’: Marvel Studios Chief Opens Up About ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sequel Filming

The “Black Panther” sequel is in production.

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige told Variety they began filming on Tuesday, June 29, at Pinewood Studios outside of metropolitan Atlanta. With there being no details about the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” sequel being given, fans are anxious to get at least one question answered.

Who will play the new Black Panther?

Golden Globe winner Chadwick Boseman was the first to take on the beloved role and reprised it in the “Avengers: Infinity Wars” in 2018 and the 2019 film “Avengers: End Game” before passing away in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. Feige said, “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

The cast of Black Panther accepts Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, onstage during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 480468 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for Turner)

Feige told Deadline in January, “We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa.” However, movie reviewer Emmanuel “E-Man” Noisette had a different opinion, sharing that the removal of Boseman’s character could have a negative impact on their Black male viewers. In his petition to recast T’Challa he argued, “If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him.”

He added, “That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well. By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story.” The world saw what impact the film that earned more than $1.34 billion worldwide made — not just because of the revenue it earned at the box office, but it also showed in the movie-goers. Many viewers attended the theaters dressed in African attire, and, for Halloween, children and adults dressed as the characters from the film.

Since Boseman’s passing, some fans have suggested they make T’Challa’s sister Shuri the next Black Panther since she is next in line. Others believe Michael B. Jordan should reprise his role Erik Killmonger and come back for the throne, but it is uncertain if that will happen since he is presumed to be dead from the first film.

As of right now, it looks like fans will have to wait until the sequel debuts to find out. It is set to premiere on June 8, 2022.