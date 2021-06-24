Newborn Required 13 Stitches After Her Face Was Slashed During Emergency C-Section, Family Exploring Legal Options Over ‘Heartbreaking’ Incident

The birth of a couple’s child is usually one of the most exciting occasions in their lives, but a Denver couple’s joy quickly turned to horror when their daughter was rushed from delivery to plastic surgery.

Reazjhana Williams planned to give birth naturally, but when she arrived at Denver Health Hospital on June 15, things didn’t go as planned, to say the least. According to Reazjhana and her partner Damarqus Williams, doctors told the couple that they weren’t able to hear their daughter’s heartbeat, and responded by preparing Reazjhana for an emergency C-section. “They said our baby made a sudden movement they couldn’t hear her heartbeat or find it and they took her into an immediate C-section,” Damarqus told FOX31.

Reazjhana Williams’ newborn required 13 stitches following emergency c-section. (Video screengrab Fox31)

Reazjhana recalled being given medication to “speed up” her labor and then rushed into surgery as well, telling the news station, “They gave me a pill to speed up my labor, and a few minutes after that I was being rushed into an emergency C-section.”

Their daughter, Kyanni Williams, was delivered shortly thereafter, but the family was taken aback when she came out with a large gash across her face. Doctors told the family that Kyanni’s face was near the placenta wall when they performed the surgery, causing them to leave her with a cut that required 13 stitches. “I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come do it, there’s just a lot of things I’m not understanding with the C-section,” said Reazjhana. “I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section.”

“To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic surgeon, to get 13 stitches, is devastating, it’s heartbreaking,” remarked the Kyanni’s grandfather Walter Williams.

Kyanni’s father Damarqus calls the entire ordeal “upsetting” and told FOX31 News that as of June 22, four days after their story was originally published on the website, the family still has not been contacted by Denver Health.

Denver Health, in direct contrast with Williams’ claim, sent the FOX31 Problem Solvers a statement saying that they have “been in touch with the family directly” and called the incident a “known medical complication in emergency C-sections.”

“Denver Health has been in touch with the family directly,” it reads. “While this is a known medical complication in emergency C-sections, our focus is always on providing care in the best interest of the mother and child. At Denver Health, the safety and well-being of our patients is our number one priority.”

According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, conducted by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Maternal-Fetal Medicine Units Network from Jan. 1, 1999, and Dec. 31, 2000 found that out of a total of 37,110 cesarean deliveries, 0.7% suffered skin lacerations specifically, while 1.1% total suffered “an identified fetal injury.”

A GoFundMe was created by Kyanni’s grandmother Tashaira Williams to assist with the family’s legal expenses. As of this writing, more than $5,000 of the account’s $10,000 goal has been reached, and Williams’ updates appear to confirm that the family is in touch with legal counsel and exploring their options.