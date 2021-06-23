Fantasia Barrino Shares Exciting News That Her Daughter Has Been Released from NICU and Is Home

There’s no place like home.

Almost a month after giving birth, Fantasia Barrino and her husband, Kendall Taylor, are celebrating being able to take their newborn home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She shared an Instagram photo of her daughter’s outfit on Tuesday, June 22, writing, “𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 🧸 @keziahlondontaylor🎀,” under it.

Fantasia Barrino reveals her child is home from NICU. (Photo: @tasiasworld/Instagram)

Taylor’s welcome-home post featured a photo of their yard with pink and blue designs. The decorations contained the words “Welcome Home Baby Keziah.” Taylor’s caption reads, “Welcome Home Baby Girl @keziahlondontaylor.” Barrino posted the same photo of the decorations to her Instagram story, and in the now-deleted post she tagged “@yardypartydesigns” and said, “Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!! My Baby Deserved it because kicked the NICU BUTT 👏🏽.”

Kendall Taylor reveals decorations set up for their baby. (Photo: @salute1st/Instagram)

Since announcing her conception, Barrino has been taking her fans on her pregnancy journey and keeping them updated on the well-being of her new daughter. On May 30, seven days after giving birth to their daughter, Barrino revealed that she and her husband were in the NICU. In another post, the “Lose to Win” singer shared that her daughter was “born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother.”

Before that she went on “The Tamron Hall Show” where she and her husband spoke about their battle with infertility. She shared that it took about three years before they were able to conceive baby Keziah. However, now that she’s made her arrival and is safe at home, the couple is overjoyed, and so are their fans.

“Praise GOD…Welcome home sweetie❤️❤️❤️,” said one person. Another wrote, “But God she’s a fighter like her momma so happy for u and ur husband 💓💗.”

Someone else wrote, “Enjoy and make sure you ALL GET PLENTY OF REST!! Welcome home Keziah❤️👏👏❤️❤️.”

Barrino has two other children, a daughter and a son, from previous relationships and Taylor has an adult son from a former relationship.