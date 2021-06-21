‘It’s Not Easy’: Angela Simmons Gets Emotional About Dating Since Her Son’s Father’s Death

“Growing Up Hip Hop” reality diva Angela Simmons’ dating life has been a roller coaster.

During a recent interview with MadameNoire, Simmons expressed that when it comes to dating as a public figure, she likes to “roll with the punches” because people will always have an opinion about who she is dating.

On “GUHH,” she restated the same thing. Then, coming to tears, she revealed to a friend that there are aspects of her personal and love life that she cannot keep a secret.

“I’m a little annoyed, right? Because if I date and things are not going how I want them to go and having other peoples’ opinions — which I’ve never been one to necessarily care about that, but it’s still annoying,” she said.

“Everybody’s having all these speculations online. Some of them are true. Some of them are not. Any move I make, somebody has something to say. Where do you just get to be yourself without people judging you? You don’t know what’s actually going on inside, and I’m never going to give everything because why would everyone give everything of their life,” Simmons continued.

“So now it’s like, ‘Oh, she can’t keep a man. Oh, they unfollowed each other.’ Okay yeah, I unfollowed him. I deleted pictures, but that’s where I was at. I don’t know if I’m in this relationship. I’m out of it one second; I’m in it the next because I’m trying to figure it out. And I think it can be extremely hard and unfair when it comes to being in the public eye; you know what I mean?” Simmons concluded.

When it comes to deleting pictures from Instagram, supposedly the 33-year-old referred to boxer Daniel Jacobs, whom she was dating in August 2020. However, by January 2021, Simmons removed his photos from her personal Instagram account.

“If you’re not ready for the public scrutiny, you shouldn’t put it out there in that way,” Simmons’ friend rebutted.

“But no one thinks that. You don’t get in a relationship or say you’re ever going to break up,” Simmons responded. “You’re going to marry them in your head. In my head. I’m not dating to play…I want to have more kids. There’s a bigger picture.”

Simmons says it’s been difficult to date since the passing of her son’s father, Sutton Tennyson. On Nov. 3, 2018, Tennyson passed away after being fatally shot following a heated argument outside of his Atlanta home.

“It’s not easy for me. It’s not easy for me to date, date publicly, date privately. I am constantly going through it,” Simmons said to her friend.

