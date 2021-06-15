Remember This ‘Good Times’ Star Johnny Brown? Fans Light Up at Seeing Him Celebrate His 84th Birthday: ‘Bookman Still Looks Great’

Kim Fields had “Good Times” fans feeling nostalgic on Saturday, June 12, after she wished Johnny Brown a happy birthday by sharing a throwback clip of the pair discussing previous projects they worked on together, which included “Good Times,” “House of Payne” and “Kenan and Kel.”

Brown, who turned 84 on June 11, is well known for his role as Nathan Bookman on “Good Times.” Bookman, the building superintendent, was introduced in season two of the sitcom that aired from 1974 to 1979.

Kim Fields wishes Johnny Brown who portrayed Nathan Bookman on “Good Times” a happy birthday by sharing a clip of their reunion from “a bit ago.” Photo:@kimfieldsofficial/Instagram

While reminiscing on their past jobs, Fields discovered her mother Chip Fields-Hurd previously did a commercial with the actor. Brown mentioned how he previously worked with the 52-year-old’s mother on a Papermate pen commercial, which aired in 1973. He said as the “Living Single” star expressed how this was “breaking family news” that he “worked with Chip in New York. We did a commercial… We did a commercial for Papermate pen that’s when I first met Chip. That’s why I said I worked with all of y’all.”

Earlier in the interview, Brown had shared how he’d worked with Kim Fields, saying, “She directed me twice. She directed me on ‘House of Payne’ and ‘Kenan and Kel.’ ”

He’d also disclosed how he’d worked with Fields’ younger sister, actress Alexis Fields, who played Sharla Morrison, a recurring character on “Kenan and Kel.”

Fields’ sentimental upload of Brown recounting the moments he shared with the three women was accompanied by a sweet caption where she wished Brown a “spectacular” birthday week. She wrote, without disclosing the specific timeline in which she saw Brown,” Amazing Johnny Brown (yep from Good Times), I hope you are having a birthday week as spectacular as you are!! We LOOOVVVEEEE YOU!!! Was so good to see you a lil bit ago and was GREAT to learn you and mom worked together before Good Times?!? 🤯 say whhaaaa? Check out how he maps out working with me, Lex & mom!!!! (Not many have experienced the trifecta 😂).”

Many people expressed how happy they were to see Brown while referencing him as his “Good Times” character’s name.

“Ahhh Bookman!! 🎉🥂🎂.”

“Aww, Bookman still looks great! 👏😊.”

“Bookman! Wow! It’s really great to see him still pushing forward productively! 👍🏽”

“Omg, Bookman. I love this!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Wow! I haven’t seen him since Good Times. Glad to see he is doing well.”

In other “Good Times” related news last year, it was announced that the sitcom would be heading to Netflix as an animated reboot. The initial series was about a married couple, James and Florida Evans, raising their children in a Chicago housing project.

The project will involve the show’s original producer, Norman Lear, and his Act III Productions as well as Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media, Seth McFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and Sony Pictures TV.

No official release date has been announced for the reboot.