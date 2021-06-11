‘Dem Legs Doe’: Halle Berry Shuts Down the Internet with Bikini Picture

Halle Berry is down to take part in any activities that allow her to put on a bikini.

On Monday, June 7, she posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram of her lying on the beach in a bikini. As she looked out in the opposite direction of the camera, she propped her legs up perfectly, making them the star of the photo. She wrote, “if it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!”

Halle Berry sits pretty on the beach. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram)

Fans reacted to Berry’s stunning photo. One person named Berry as his “boo,” despite her already being in a relationship with singer Van Hunt. He said, “Dem legs doe, my boo since back in the day is still fine, im 45 and I need your regime.” Someone else said, “If that’s what it takes, then just let it loose. That’s all. And you know you look damnnn good on that beach, huh? Go head on Ms. Van!”

Another fan wrote, “C’mon this lady gotta be a vampire, doesn’t age one bit.” But Berry’s amazing looks is less about finding ways to stay looking young and more about trying to stay healthy and fit. At 19 years old she was diagnosed with diabetes, and has been working on her diet and physical health ever since. “When I realized that I had a disease that I could actually manage by my diet and exercise, and live longer and stay healthier? That’s when I got really committed to making fitness and exercise and diet a real part of my life,” the 54-year-old told Harper’s Bazaar magazine last year.

She added, “The by-product of that has been that I’ve stayed in pretty good shape all these years, and I feel strong, and I can run around after my little kid. Trying to manage that disease has really benefited me in so many other ways.”

Last year, the “Catwoman” star partnered with Peter Lee Thomas, who is her trainer, and together they launched “Re-Spin,” a fitness clothing line. So while Berry continues her fitness and yoga, expect to see more and more of her perfect legs!