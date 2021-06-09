‘Stop That’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Blasts Rumors of Beyoncé Suffering from Social Anxiety Following Her Recent Courtside PDA Moment with Jay-Z

Tina Knowles-Lawson debunked the claims from random social media users that Beyoncé was suffering from social anxiety on June 6. The singer’s mother wrote a lengthy caption on Instagram explaining that the courtside PDA between Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z. The mogul was seen rubbing Beyoncé’s legs as they attended a Brooklyn Nets game this past weekend at the Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn. The couple watched their favorite local team beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

Knowles-Lawson addressed the “anxiety” rumor by sharing a collage of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s past courtside appearances over the years that all displayed the rapper physically touching or holding her legs. In the caption, the 67-year-old said, “When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them! Me and Richard are always touching even if it’s just our feet! Yeah!! That’s what you do!❤️ For those of you who don’t understand, Try it sometimes it works!!”

Tina Knowles Lawson denies that her daughter Beyoncé suffers from social anxiety by sharing a lengthy post on Instagram explaining how touching is a form of intimacy for any couple. @mstinalawson/Instagram

She added that when in love, a gesture of physically touching your spouse is how couples bond. “Human Touch is how you stay connected!!❤️ So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her! Lord people !!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it’s not !!! Stop that!!!!! ❤️. BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That’s a beautiful thing. It just happens to be not the case here. ❤️”

Upon viewing her post many fans praised Knowles-Lawson for clearing up any false narratives shared about her daughter, while others mentioned how touching is a form of intimacy between the couple.

“Yes!!! Please stop that!!! Human touch is the most powerful non verbal communication!! Let love just be LOVE, DAYUM!”

“Human touch is healing..healthy human touch is healing. ❤️.”

“Facts Ms Tina! I love this so much ❤️ that last video when Jay was looking for a B’s leg… like uhh uhhh where my baby leg at lol 🤣🥰❤️.”

An Instagram user went as far as to suggest that one of Jay- Z’s love languages, a description of how one receives and displays love to others, is touch. “LOVE IT! That’s clearly one of Jay’s love languages. Touch!”

Knowles-Lawson recently made headlines after the mother of two informed a reporter of the origin of Beyoncé’s name while attending a press junket at the 2021 Billboard Awards.

On the May 23 interview, a reporter told Lawson that they recently learned that the singer’s name derived from Knowles-Lawson’s maiden name. She responded, “I thought everybody knew that! I’m the original Beyoncé. You know it’s funny because on my passport obviously, Beyoncé is on there because it’s on my birth certificate, and people say ‘Oh how did you change your name to her name?’ And I’m like, that’s my name, she got my name! I had it first.”



