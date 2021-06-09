Chris Rock Weighs In on Bill and Melinda Gates’ Divorce After It Emerges She’s Using Same Divorce Attorney Rock Used

Since his 2016 divorce from his ex-wife Malaak Compton, Chris Rock has been pretty open about his infidelities, which led to their split.

After being married for nearly 20 years and sharing two daughters, Rock and Compton faced a two-year legal battle in which Rock had Robert Stephan Cohen represent him as his lawyer. Years after helping the comedian settle his divorce, Cohen is in the spotlight once more in representing Melinda Gates, a philanthropist who is most famously known as Bill Gates’ wife, in her divorce case.

Chris Rock (L) shares advice he received from former divorce attorney Robert Stephan Cohen after it was revealed that the attorney is also representing Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates (R). Photo by Johnny Louis/WireImage/ Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood

On June 5, Rock got candid with Insider about Cohen helping him see that the things he and his wife were disagreeing on were only a small piece of the bigger picture. According to Cohen, in retrospect, most of the divorce was already settled as they worked out the most contentious issues. Rock said, “Put it this way. People get divorced. People fight. Things take sometimes years. At the end of the day, you’re only talking 4 percent, one way or the other. [Cohen] said that to me. I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And that put it in perspective.”

The 82-year-old famed divorce lawyer further broke down his 4 percent rule to Insider. “At the end of the day, the differences are usually a small percentage,” he said. “Both with respect to money, and with respect to custody issues.”

In 2017 Rock did a comedy special where he shared that he cheated on his wife with three women. According to Rolling Stone, he described the women as “one famous, one semifamous, and one a member of the retail.” To Insider, he said of his divorce process: “I had some issues. It’s like, when you’re a guy, some people don’t even think you want to see your kids.” Giving props to Cohen, he said, “ [Cohen] was very understanding about all of that. He got me through a very tough time in my life.”