‘Don’t Take That Man Kids from Him’: Safaree Samuels Reportedly Files For Joint Custody of the Kids After Erica Mena Asks for Primary Physical Custody, Fans Take Sides

Two weeks after Erica Mena filed for divorce from her estranged husband Safaree Samuels, Samuels reportedly has filed new documents detailing his requests in the process, some of which clash with Mena’s initial requests.

TMZ reports the documents state that Samuels would like joint legal custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty, and their unborn child that is to be born next month. Mena’s documents stated that she would prefer primary physical custody of both of their children but would compromise to share joint legal custody. The 39-year-old Samuels also stated that he would like visitation with his children to be consistent.

Safaree Samuels reportedly has filed legal documents pertaining to his pending divorce from Erica Mena. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram

Furthermore, Samuels addressed Mena’s request to have exclusive access to their home. He seems to agree with this request but wants there to be a refinancing of the mortgage so there wouldn’t be any liability on his part regarding the property. Samuels did seek ownership over all of their individual vehicles and would like to keep access to his personal property that he obtained in the marriage.

Besides the children, it seems Samuels wants to sever all ties with Mena. Although it was not reported that she asked for alimony in her documents, Samuels made sure to put in his that he wants the court to deny giving her any. He also wants it to be decided by the court how much child support Mena should receive.

Fans sided with Samuels in regards to him wanting joint custody rather than Mena having physical custody.

“Nah, he should be allowed to have joint custody. You only do that to dead beats…not cuz you’re hurt.”

“Sounds FAIR and responsible on his part.”

“Unless he’s a direct danger to the kids… joint custody it is🤷🏽‍♀️ don’t take that man kids from him.”

Erica Mena posts message about what she wants in her “new life” (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

Mena nor Samuels has spoken openly about the divorce yet, but it seems Mena is in a place of working on healing. Every so often, she will post quotes that are assumed to be pertaining to her marriage. On June 7 she posted a screenshot of an apparent fake tweet that said, “Date in private, Love in private, be happy in private, make money in private, live in private. That way you can maintain yourself in private, Rebuild yourself in private.” Next to the quote, the soon-to-be mother of three wrote, “My new life-My next chapter. Because I deserve it.”

As for Samuels, he’s been promoting his music and parties and seemingly living his best life. The divorce comes after the two have had multiple big blowouts on social media. They tied the knot in October 2019.