‘Cree Is Almost the Same Height as You’: Tia Mowry Fans Are Stunned By How Tall Her 9-Year-Old Son Is

While Tia Mowry is showing plenty of love for her family on social media, fans are left in shock after noticing just how much the actress’ son is growing.

On Monday, June 7, she posted her beautiful family of four on Instagram with them all dressed in spring-like colors. Mowry sported a long flowy peachy and orange dress with a big smile to go along. Her son Cree had on a beige long-sleeved suit with a pink shirt and white sneakers. Cory Hardrict, Mowry’s husband went for a slightly more casual look wearing a baby blue shirt, black jeans, and sneakers. The couple’s daughter, Cairo, wore a yellow plaid dress and white sandals.

Corey Hardrict, Cairo Hardrict, Cree Hardrict and Tia Mowry are all smiles for the family photo. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

“My #family They are what drives me. Motivates me. Keeps me focused and grounded. I #love you 🌸🌺📷- @felisha.tolentino,” she wrote.

While the entire family looked dashing, it was Mowry and Hardrict’s children who stole the show…and not for their outfits. Cairo had the fans laughing with her hard-to-miss facial expression. Adamant followers of Mowry know that her daughter, like Hardrict, is not a fan of taking pictures. So it is no surprise that she wasn’t seen smiling in the family photo. Instead, she was glaring at her brother with a hilarious scrunched-up face while holding on tightly to what looks to be an Oreo cookie.

One fan reacted by saying, “I love this picture. Cairo’s face is priceless. She looking like no you can’t have my cookie😂.” “Cairo loves some food, and that’s on period! Lol! Adorable! ✨,” joked another.

Cree, on the other hand, shocked fans with his height. The 9-year-old, who will be turning 10 later on this month, has already surpassed his mother’s and father’s shoulders and will soon be taller than the “Sister, Sister” actress.

“But wait… let’s talk about how Cree is almost the same height as you. Omg where is the time going,” said one shocked fan. “😍😍😍 Cree is so tall! Beautiful family,” said another.

The photo generated over 89,000 likes.