Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Posts Showing Oldest Daughter Natalia Bryant Graduating High School and Senior Cap with Special Quote from Her Late Father Kobe Bryant



The deaths of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant still pull on the heartstrings of those who cherished them — from family, friends and fans. His widow Vanessa Bryant is determined to do what she can to keep their family unit strong, including their two youngest girls and their oldest, Natalia Bryant.

The family has a reason to smile these days now that Natalia has hit a significant milestone in her life by graduating high school. Over the weekend, Vanessa turned to social media to post about Natalia’s huge accomplishment.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri @VanessaBryant/Instagram

“Yay! Congratulations Natalia!!!!😘😘😘😘🎉🎓❤️🎉” Vanessa posted of Natalia in her cap and gown decorated in the logo and colors for University of Southern California, where she plans to attend college.

Natalia Bryant graduates high school. @VanessaBryant/Instagram

In another post, Vanessa shared a close-up of Natalia’s cap. It was dazzled in USC letters, roses and a quote from her late father: “Everything negative – pressure, challenges – is all an opportunity for me to rise.”

“Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka, and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!! ❤️ ” Vanessa captioned the post.

Natalia Bryant’s cap @VanessaBryant/Instagram

Lastly, Vanessa shared a video of Natalia walking across the stage to receive her diploma. Her cheers can be heard in the background. “ Congratulations, Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way. 👩🏽‍🎓🎓🎉❤️😘” she captioned the video to her daughter.

Fans applauded the 18-year-old for graduating and congratulated her as she prepares to transition into adulthood.

“😭😭😭🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 CONGRATS @nataliabryant soooo proud of you!”

“Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congrats and Fight On!!!”

“Wow!! This little baby girl I met so many years ago is grown, beautiful, and about to fly on her next journey! Congratulations, Beauty! Wishing you nothing but blessings upon blessings ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Every step!!!😍😍😍😍 so proud 🤍😍.”

“❤️ 😘Congrats, @nataliabryant continue to shine your bright light into the world 👑🙏🏾.”

“Huge congrats @nataliabryant !! You have such an incredibly bright future 🙌🙌.”

Vanessa kept her comments on each post to a minimum. Her daughter responded to her support, writing, “Thank you!!!❤️.”