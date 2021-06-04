‘The Woman That Asks for Nothing and Deserves Everything’: Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe Bryant’s Sister Shariah in the Most Unexpected Way

Vanessa Bryant made it feel like Christmas in June when she surprised her sister-in-law Shariah Washington with a brand-new whip.

Washington, 44, is one of two older sisters of late NBA star Kobe Bryant. Her reaction to finding out she was the owner of a Tesla was shared on social media by Bryant in a series of videos.

Vanessa Bryant (left) surprises her sister-in-law Sharia Washington with a brand-new Tesla car. (Photo: @vanessabryant/Instagram)

A tearful Washington is seen walking toward the car with Bryant as she says, “I…I am done.” Bryant wipes tears from Washington’s face before opening the car door and imploring her sister-in-law to sit in the driver’s seat.

Still overcome with shock and emotion, the mother of three sits down, still crying, and says, “Oh my gosh…I need to do the whole tutorial.” Subsequent videos show both women in the car as Washington takes in the interior of her new ride.

“Is that my bestie in a tessie,” says Bryant quoting lyrics from Saweetie’s song “Best Friend” with a big smile.

Since the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the lives of the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others, Bryant has leaned on Washington and several other family members and friends.

Washington even accompanied Bryant as she honored her husband at his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15. Bryant made sure to give Washington her flowers for all she has done for the family — Vanessa and her remaining three daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri — during her heartfelt acceptance speech.

“Shariah, you’ve gone above and beyond. I love you,” said Bryant.

Fans of the 18-time NBA All Star shared similar adoration for Bryant on social media after taking notice of her latest gesture.

“You are always taking care of your family Vanessa. ❤️”

“The woman that asks for nothing and deserves everything!❤️” wrote Washington’s daughter Sydney.

“Amidst all the bs you still are blesssing people 😢😍😍 your strength is so amazing!”