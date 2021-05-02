‘Am I Really This Old’: Video of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Posted By Their Daughter Aoki Sends Fans Down Memory Lane

Aoki Lee Simmons took fans back in time on April 28, when the 18-year-old shared throwback photos of her mother, model and entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons, and her father, mogul Russell Simmons, as part of a TikTok challenge called “My Parents’ in the 90s.” In the clip, captioned, “#90saesthetic 😘,” Aoki started the video by informing her followers that she would be showing what her “parents looked” like when the song “Poison” by Bel Biv Devoe came out in 1990.

The first couple of images were solo photos of Aoki’s parents. Kimora was seen modeling on the runway while Russell was working in his office. The photos then transitioned to numerous red carpet appearances the former couple attended over the years. The multitude of people who reacted to the recording expressed how old they were left feeling after seeing the photos, while also bringing up old memories of Kimora’s reality show called “Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane,” which came out in 2007.

Aoki Lee Simmons had fans feeling nostalgic on April 28, when she shared throwback photos of her parents Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons in honor of a new TikTok challenge. Photo:@aokileesimmons/TikTok

“I remember when you were a baby. Love your family. 🥰.”

“I remember watching reality with Kimora and her family.. her precious little daughters were so cute. Am I too old now? 🥺.”

“I remember watching you and your sister when you were babies on TV we were obsessed with your mom back in the day 😏.”

“Oh my God I’m old 😳 what?!”

“wait.. ?!!! tell me you getting old without telling me u getting old 😫.”

While many people reminisced over the old days, several others brought up Kimora’s Baby Phat line, which was initially launched in 1999. One wrote, “That BABY PHAT DRIP THAT KIMORA has us in 😭🔥🔥.”Another posted how Baby Phat inspired their early 2000 years. “Baby Phat was my entire personality in the 00s. pls. 😫✋.”

An Instagram user told the Harvard scholar that they had witnessed Aoki growing up and added a wish regarding the Baby Phat line. “Girl!!! We watched you grow up!!! Tell ur mama we neeeeed Baby Phat again!!!!”

In March 2019, Kimora announced that Baby Phat –the fashion brand popular in the early 2000s for its clothing, accessories, and shoes– was returning after initially closing its doors in 2010.

Baby Phat was a branch of Lee’s then-husband’s menswear line, Phat Farm. In an interview, Kimora revealed she brought the brand and planned to relaunch it in spring of that year with her daughters Ming and Aoki as models. In 2004, the brand was sold to Kellwood, and Kimora served as creative director from 2000 to 2010. She ultimately became the president of the company and left Baby Phat when it started to struggle financially.

Baby Phat was officially relaunched in December 2019.