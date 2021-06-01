‘It’s Strictly on a Positive Side’: Kevin Hart Opens Up About How He Wants to Change the ‘Stereotype’ of Black Fathers on Screen

Comedian Kevin Hart is doing more than just dipping his foot into the pool of serious acting roles with his latest film, “Fatherhood.”

Hart stars in the Netflix film co-produced by former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama. The story, which is based on a book, is about a man whose wife dies, leaving him to raise their daughter alone. The role is Hart’s second foray into dramatic acting.

Kevin Hart shares a photo from a scene in his latest film “Fatherhood,” which premieres on June 18 on Netflix. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

“It was good to play another serious part after I did ‘The Upside,’ which I did with Bryan Crantson. It was I got bit by the bug and it was let’s find more projects that I feel my audience would gravitate towards, jump at, but more importantly be shocked at my performance, and this was it,” Hart told Ellen during his May 26 appearance.

Hart, who is a father to four in real life, said the role is something audiences rarely get a chance to witness on-screen.

“I love the opportunity of being a Black father on-screen in a positive light,” said the 41-year-old while speaking with “Sunday TODAY” host Will Geist. “Most of the times they’re on drugs, off drugs, in jail, out of jail. To have some sort of positivity behind it and maybe being a part of changing the stereotype.”

Hart believes the film not only helps build his resume, but more importantly allows him to be a part of the process of changing the narrative about Black fathers.

“It’s strictly on a positive side, in a way that I would rather see us,” he added. As for why the Obamas took interest in the story: Hart shared it was “because of the story and having them see and understand the positive message behind it; that’s as good as it gets for me.”

Hart had a reputation for seemingly working on projects nonstop until his car accident in 2019 that seriously injured his back. It was not until “The Night School” star found himself dealing with some paralysis, and having to learn to walk again that his mindset shifted from working all the time to putting his family first.

“The s–t that I thought was important, the things that you think are important, you get to looking around the hospital and those four walls, and none that s–t that you think is important is in there,” Hart explained on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I was married to my career and dating my family. But after a certain point, you gotta prioritize accordingly.”