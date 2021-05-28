‘It Means Something Different for Each Of Us’: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Adrienne Celebrate Their Close- Knit Relationship By Doing This

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris have taken a major step to cement their already amazing bond.

The ladies of “The Red Table Talk” have decided to get matching lotus flower tattoos. The process was documented on the latest episode of their Facebook series and Jada also posted up the news on her Instagram. The post revealed that they went to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris pictured with their tattoo artist Dr. Woo (Photo: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

It said, “Look what we did!!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit✨ Now I want a sleeve!!!!😜 Check us out! STREAMING NOW! LINK IN BIO❣️❣️❣️❣️

Willow, whose had a few tattoos prior to getting this one, is the one who gave the idea for the trio to get the tattoo in a previous “Red Table Talk.” In the newly released episode, she explains as she’s getting hers inked on the symbolism behind a lotus flower. She said, “The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment. And we hear this saying, ‘through the mud grows the lotus.’ ”

Willow’s grandmother, Banfield-Norris, cut in, saying, “That’s definitely my story.” Banfield-Norris has shared publicly on multiple occasions that she overcame a 20-year battle with heroin addiction. Not only did it have a major negative affect on her and Jada’s relationship but Banfield-Norris, also known as Gammy, revealed last year in April that she overdosed multiple times.

Elaborating on the meaning of the lotus bud, Willow continued, “Yes, 100 percent, and I think all of us from different perspectives in life have had that journey.” She shared the double meaning behind the bud and how it relates to her family. She said, “The bud to the little blossom to the bloom also I feel like expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us. I’m the youngest, you know my mom is the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris get matching tattoos. (Photo: jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

Gammy chimed in once more, saying, “And it means something different for each of us. Our stories, our journeys, are different. But it still represents us so well. I thought that was brilliant. ‘Out of the mud comes the lotus.’ You have to go through the mud, the dirt and still something beautiful is created. And that kind of describes my journey. I kind of been through some really tough times,” the 67-year-old continued, “But I’m still worthy, you know, and there’s still room for me to grow and change even now, at 67. I’m still growing and changing and trying to be better. So getting the lotus was just everything.” While Jada and Gammy each got their tattoos going in the order of small bud to large bud, Willow opted for a different style, making her buds go from large to small.

Dr. Woo, who has tattooed other celebrities like Drake and Zoe Kravitz, returned the gratitude to the ladies by giving them a shoutout on Instagram. He said, “Thank you for the great conversations and the opportunity to do this special one for all of you @redtabletalk ❤️🌷🌷🌷 @jadapinkettsmith @willowsmith @gammynorris