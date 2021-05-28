‘I Don’t Care What They Say’: Bill Cosby’s Refusal to Complete Sex Offender Therapy Prevents His Chances for Parole

America’s former favorite TV dad, Bill Cosby, will not be reclaiming his time as a free man after a Pennsylvania Parole Board denied his petition for release.

The 83-year-old has been in prison for three years after being convicted — though he faced an avalanche of sexual assault allegations from scores of women — of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee Andrea Constand. The incident was said to have taken place in 2004, though Cosby was not convicted until September 2018 following a lengthy trial and public persecution.

Bill Cosby (back) poses for a photo with his wife of nearly 60 years, Camille Cobsy (front). (Photo: @billcosby/Instagram)

Cosby vehemently denies the allegations. However, consideration for his release was not contingent upon Cosby admitting guilt; instead, his refusal to complete a therapy program for sex offenders was a determining factor.

The parole board denied the disgraced comedian’s request after a virtual interview on May 7. Board spokesperson Laura Trester told PEOPLE “The Cobsy Show” star will not be interviewed again until they have “been notified that he has completed his programming.”

Cosby’s sentence included registering as a sex offender and serving three to 10 years in prison. If released at his maximum sentence date of Sept. 25, 2028, he will be 90 years old.

The actor’s representatives said the parole denial “is not a surprise to Mr. Cosby,” but instead implied it may have been expected. “It was brought to our attention by Mr. Cosby that over the past months, members of the PA State Parole Board had met with him and empathically stated, “if he did not participate in SVP [Sexually Violent Predator] courses that his parole would be denied,” read a statement shared to Cosby’s social media accounts.

“Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

Cosby is not alone in remaining hopeful, countless fans showed their unwavering support for him on social.

“This is extremely sad nothing more then the justice system using their authority for injustice and control to tear down a legacy which they will not do FREE BILL COSBY!!….”

“I will stand by Bill Cosby ❤️ I don’t care what they say”

But for others, the once-beloved TV dad’s fall from grace leaves no room for redemption.

“Nothing but denial, but alright”

“Belongs in prison. 60 women can’t be wrong!”