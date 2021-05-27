‘Are You Sure You Had a Baby?’: Fans Left Speechless Over Nicki Minaj’s Post-Baby Bod

Nicki Minaj’s fans marveled over the rapper’s post-baby body on May 25 after the 38-year-old shared an upload of her snatched figure in a one-piece olive swimsuit while lounging in her backyard. Minaj, who gave birth to her son last September, complemented the look with a Fendi bag, sunglasses, and several gold accessories, including necklaces, bracelets, and high-heeled pumps.

The mother of one recited lyrics to a freestyle as she captioned her post, “Pump da brakes on ’em like I ride bikes. Plus my shooter don’t miss, he like Mike.” Although Minaj has never revealed any particular strategies she uses to lose weight other than discipline and eating healthy, that didn’t stop fans from raving over her figure. Some even expressed that the lyricist didn’t even look like she had a baby.

Nicki Minaj’s fans fawn over the rapper’s post-baby body after she shared an upload lounging in her backyard. @nickiminaj/Instagram

“Are you sure you had a baby? Cuz it doesn’t look like it.”

“Giving real life Barbie vibes. I love it😍.”

“Your body is incredible.”

“Had a Baby Where?????!”

“Babies Always Do the Body Right.”

Below are some of the widely varied looks Minaj has flaunted this month as she ramps up for summer.

Iconic Minaj Minaj left little to the imagination as she showcased her post-baby body in a semi-nude shoot on May 13 while promoting her Instagram Live session in her beauty room. Photo:@nickiminaj/Instagram Beam Up the Fans Minaj posted this image after thanking her fans for joining her live on May 14 following the announcement that she was releasing her “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape on all streaming platforms for the first time in honor of the 12th anniversary of the mixtape’s release. Photo:@nickiminaj/Instagram Proper Fractions Nicki Minaj recited the lyrics from her new song “Fractions” on May 17 as she flaunted her tiny physique while posing in front of her car. Photo: @nickiminaj/Instagram Poolside Pout Nicki Minaj answered her fans’ wishes on May 24 when she shared her snatched poolside looks from the behind-the-scenes video she had uploaded days earlier. Photo:@nickiminaj/Instagram

The rapper, who took a hiatus from social media earlier this year to bond with her son and mourn the loss of her father, came back on Instagram in May to promote new music. On May 13, Minaj uploaded a semi-nude photo of herself wearing pink bottoms alongside a pink hat with the words “ICON” written on it. The rapper revealed in her caption that she was going live in her beauty room. She said, “New 🎶 @ MIDNIGHT ⚔️ Going LIVE from my BEAUTY ROOM @ 11PM EST. DON’T MISS IT.”

In her Live, Minaj announced that she was releasing her “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape, alongside some additional tracks, on all streaming platforms in honor of the 12th anniversary.

Chart Data announced that her mixtape is now the “highest debuting female rap mixtape in Billboard 200 History.”