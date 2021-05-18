‘Not the Chain with They Baby on It’: Erica Mena Says Her and Safaree Samuels’ House Was Robbed; Alleged Perpetrator Posts Photos with Rapper’s Necklace

Erica Mena is asking her followers for their help.

On Tuesday, May 18, Mena shared the unfortunate news that her and Safaree Samuels’ house was broken into and robbed.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena share news that their house was broken into. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

“Unfortunately over the weekend my house was robbed,” she wrote, adding three photos of the alleged robbers to the post. The male in the first photo is holding up a little chain that apparently belongs to Safaree, which is a pendant with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty, face. On the photo, the alleged thief wrote, “This a celebrity chain don’t ask how we got it.” The second photo showed the security footage of two people wandering in the house, and the third photo shows the man again in the first photo, but this time he is somewhere outside of Mena and Samuels’ house.

Asking for some assistance from fans, Mena added, “There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous please DM me or Safaree.”

Erica Mena shares photos of alleged robbers. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

She updated her story 30 minutes later with a screenshot of one of the alleged robbers’ page. She wrote on the post, “@charleefamous so we know this is the clown who took part in robbing our home. This $20,000 reward is for the Anonymous person who helps us arrest him and the others involved.”

Erica Mena updates fans about one of the alleged robbers. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

Shortly after his wife’s posts, Samuels also uploaded a post calling for help. The first two photos he put up were the same that Mena posted but in the last photo, he shared another view of the robbers in his house via security footage. “My house was broken into over the weekend,” he wrote in the caption. “Long story short It was 4 of em. I have $20,000. Dm @djjahmarintl serious info only. Your on Candid camera x 10 million.”

Fans reacted in the comments writing, “Not the chain with they baby on It,” and “To steal a chain of y’all’s babygirl and then Brag about it a bunch of losers.” Someone else said, “Lordt social media got y’all tripping and snitching on y’all damn selves.”

Safaree Samuels shares another photo from the robbery. (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

It’s been less than two months since Samuels had his baby girl’s chain made. He showed off the diamond necklace on March 28 on Instagram, revealing that one of his favorite pictures of his daughter was transformed into a pendant for the piece. Hopefully, the two can catch the perpetrators and retrieve their baby girl’s necklace.