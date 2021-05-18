‘How Is This Inspiring?’: Nicki Minaj’s Throwback Mugshot Post Gets Derailed After Fans Claim the Rapper Was Boasting About Her Previous Crimes

Nicki Minaj‘s “inspiring” post about her criminal history left fans scratching their heads on May 17 after it appeared the rapper was bragging about her previous charges. Minaj, who was arrested in 2003 for criminal possession of a weapon with the intent to use, uploaded the two mugshots, which showed the then 20-year-old’s government name, Onika Maraj, and relevant information, including her social security number, which has been blurred.

The “Seeing Green” lyricist revealed her arrest in the caption stemmed from her stabbing an unidentified woman. She said in the now-deleted upload, “Criminal possession with the intent to use. I did use it tho. This is so inspiring to look back. The girl was leaking blood and spent days in the hospital. The word on the street was that I was gonna b deported. I was so scared. LOL. I was ‘on the run.’ I rlly thought I was in a ghetto movie. I hid my car and went to stay with my Aunt in Brooklyn chile. Bwahahahaaaa. #Growth.”

Nicki Minaj’s now-deleted mugshot post rubbed fans the wrong way after they claimed the rapper was “boasting” about her past crimes. Photo:@nickiminaj/Instagram

Minaj wrapped up her reminiscent post by promoting “Beam Me Up Scotty,” the 2009 mixtape she recently released to all streaming platforms in honor of its 12th anniversary.

Regardless of Minaj’s initial intentions by sharing her mugshot, many fans felt the mother of one was “boasting” about her past crimes rather than inspiring others.

“How is this inspiring? Attempting to hurt/kill someone? Something is really mentally wrong with my ppl.”

“Is this a reflection or is she boasting on using a weapon and being wanted by the police? S–t definitely ain’t cute. Idc how popular I am or supposedly grown…that s–t will always be embarrassing. PERIOD!”

“All that just to throw out that u had a girl leaking….so she feeling some kind of threatened so she posted this to make it seem like she real gangster #GirlBye ur need for attention from the internet is disturbing go take care of your newborn.”

“WHY WOULD SHE BRAG ABOUT STABBING SOMEONE?”

“Ok so she laughs about causing bodily harm to a person and going on the run …sheesh…. Second-hand embarrassment… You are definitely the company you keep…”

Last week, Minaj made headlines after she teased new music on her Instagram by sharing cryptic posts, including the May 12 upload, which read, “Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action. I’m bout to giv ’em dat traction, send a distraction— then ima line ’em like FRACTIONS. Friday.”

Later in the week, during her Instagram Live session, the rapper disclosed her “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape will include three additional tracks such as “Fractions, “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, and “Crocodile Tears (Remix)” with Skillibeng.