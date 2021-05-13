‘Everything Matters’: Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington and More Praise NBC Dropping 2022 Golden Globe Awards Broadcast Over Backlash to HFPA’s Lack of Diversity

Ava DuVernay has given her nod of approval to NBC following the announcement that the television network will not be airing the 2022 Golden Globes.

On Monday, she retweeted an article about the matter from Deadline, and she wrote, “Everything matters. Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists, and executives who took a stand to make this so.”

Ava DuVernay (left) and Kerry Washington (right) have reacted to an announcement that Netflix and NBC are stepping back from the Golden Globes. (Photos: @avaduvernay/Instagram, @kerrywashington/Instagram)

NBC decided to drop the notable awards show after reviewing the controversial group Hollywood Foreign Press Association reform plan following a growing hue and cry about the organization that includes complaints about its lack of diversity, and NBC decided they needed “time to do it right.” Others are outraged that the plan seems too slow to address the issues. To their statement, which they made on Monday morning, the network added, “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA is the group that determines the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times reported that out of the 87 international journalists that make up the group, some are not white, but none of them is Black. In a response to the report, they claimed to be “committed to addressing” the issue. But Netflix, like so many others, was not impressed with the HFPA’s plan, and the streamer’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that they took issue with the group’s “size and speed of membership growth” and said, “we’re stopping any activities with your organization until more meaningful changes are made.”

A squad of celebrities including, actress Kerry Washington and screenwriter-producer Shonda Rhimes, showed their support for Netflix’s decision. On Twitter, Washington said, “This is so important. Thank you @netflix for taking a stand 🙌🏽,” and Rhimes, whose future shows will be housed under Netflix after signing a deal in 2017, tweeted, “Once again, Netflix shows how it can and should be done. This is how to be the change.”

The HFPA’s image problem has worsened sharply recently. Last month, they received backlash after former HFPA president Phillip Berk circulated an email within the organization that some members called “vile” and “racist.” Berk had forwarded an article denouncing Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate movement” and condemning its co-founder Patrisse Cullors for “acting, writing, consulting, and promoting for Hollywood,” claiming she was able to do so because the movement “was always an entertainment industry production.”

Last year, HFPA was sued by a Norwegian reporter for “culture of corruption” claiming the group used their power to prevent competition among foreign journalists. The L.A. Times said in another report that HFPA members are bribed with perks and from studios and networks whose films the group will vote on and write about. Additionally, the lawsuit claims members of the group get paid a sizable amount for participating in committees.

Joining Netflix in their disapprobation of HFPA are Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia, and a few notable actors like Mark Ruffalo, Tom Cruise, and Scarlett Johansson.

In response to Netflix, the HFPA released a statement where they invited Sarandos to speak with them. It said, “We would love to meet with you and your team so we can review the very specific actions that are already in the works. An open dialogue would help to ensure that we are addressing these concerns as quickly as possible.”

It looks like HFPA has more work to do.