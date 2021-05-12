‘Black Generational Wealth’: Meek Mill’s Ex Milano Gifts Their 1-Year-Old Son an Investment Property for His First Birthday

Milano Rouge Harris and rapper Robert “Meek Mill” Williams‘ son Czar apparently received a monumental gift this month in honor of his first birthday: a “single-family investment property.” Harris, who is co-parenting her son with Meek since their split last year, took to Instagram on May 11 to share slides of various photos and videos showing Czar, who was born on May 6, playing with the keys to his apparent new house with a keychain that read “keys open doors.”

In the lengthy caption, the entrepreneur explained, “I gifted my son a single-family investment property for his birthday. I purchased the property last month. Buying this property meant a lot to me because it’s one block up from the house I grew up in. Where I lived with my mom, Grandma, aunt, cousin, and sister.”

Milan Rouge Harris gifts her son Czar a house for his first birthday. @iammilanrouge/Instagram

Harris added that she and her family lived in a Philadelphia Public Housing Authority home and the struggles they faced living in that house. The 31-year-old revealed that she and her family “didn’t own anything” and that they had to endure countless inspections. Harris also disclosed, despite the hardships, that it “meant a lot” to her to able to purchase that newly improved property.

“So for me to be able to buy a house that I use to walk pass everyday, that’s now in a newly improved gentrified community meant a lot to me. I know my grandma is so proud. I put it in a trust to my son as a gift for his first birthday.” Harris wrapped up the caption by saying that although her son may not comprehend the value of investments now doesn’t mean he won’t benefit from them later on. She said, “Happy birthday baby boy, I know you may not care for these things now but soon as you’re older enough to understand, you will💎 I love you Czariiiiiii🏆.”

Many praised Harris for setting Czar up financially for the future.

Meek Mill reveals son Czar’s face as the rapper wished him a happy birthday on May 6. @meekmill/Instagram

“Black generational wealth! 😍 We love to see it! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

“Now that’s how you flex by creating teaching and giving your children wealth at a early age 👏.”

“Talk about goals 👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌.”

“Start them off young 👏🏾👏🏾.”

“I love when people set their kids up for success wow 😍😍😍.”

Just as Harris is doing now, Meek Mill has previously opened up about the importance of financial stability and how he makes his decisions regarding investments. He told Yahoo Finance in 2019, “I make my own decisions of what I’m going to invest in. I have companies that manage my finances, and I have Roc Nation managing me. I have my own financial team at the same time. Me, I stay on top of everything myself too. I just keep things going.”

He added that his past legal troubles, which included appeals to overturn his 2008 drugs and gun conviction, inspired him to push for criminal justice reform, leading to a foundation called Reform Alliance formed with Jay-Z.

The rapper said while working with Roc Nation founder, he studied Jay’s tactics because he was able to create a lucrative empire by building businesses and other things that “made him become the man who he is.”

“He built businesses, and he built things that made him become the man who he is, that we could call a billionaire guy. I watched that, and I studied that. That’s why I’m working the way I’m working now to build a foundation for myself too.”