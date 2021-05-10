‘Heiress Don’t Play About Tiny’: Tiny Harris Shares Adorable Video of 5-Year-Old Daughter Heiress Praising Her Singing

The “Verzuz” battle between the R&B divas Xscape and SWV took place on Saturday, May 8. While fans had their thoughts on who would win, Xscape member Tiny Harris’ daughter Heiress was rooting for her mother.

“@heiressdharris XSCAPE’s 5th me ever & her teacher @onsite_ed said they with #TeamXscape 👑🖤 #ActuallyTochaIsHerFavorite#ButThxPooh 👑🖤‼️💯,” Harris captioned the video.

In a video posted to the 45-year-old’s page, Mr.Osea, Heiress’ teacher, told the 5-year-old that her mother had a singing competition Saturday night.

Heiress Harris roots for her mother before the “Verzuz” battle between Xscape and SWV. @majorgirl/Instagram

“Heiress, mommy has this ‘Verzuz’ battle going on. Xscape versus SWV. Who do you think is going to win?” asked Osea.

“Mama,” said Heiress. “Mommy is the best singer. She’s going to blow everyone else’s singing out of the water,” she added.

Osea was going on to add the Xscape members’ names when Heiress chimed in and said, “And me.”

“You’re going to make an appearance?” Osea asked. “Yeah!” said Heiress before she gave her teacher a high-five.

Fans in the comments section couldn’t help but gush over Heiress being a supportive daughter and rooting for her mother.

“So precious!!!😍 that’s right, baby rep for mommy!!!”

“😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍 yas princess!… you better say that about your momma, lol.”

“And she said wtf she said 🤷🏽‍♀️ on Mary had a little lamb 😂.”

“She has been here before ❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂.”

“Heiress, don’t play about Tiny.”

“💜 OH, OK!!! MOMMY’S #1 FAN 😁🥰😁… THAT’S THE BEST SUPPORT RIGHT THERE… THIS IS SO HARD TO CHOOSE, BUT I LIV Y’ALL 😍 Y’ALL GOT MORE HITS… THE WHOLE ‘TRACES OF MY LIPSTICK’ IS GOLDEN STRAIGHT HITS WHEN YOU CAN LISTEN TO A WHOLE ALBUM. THAT’S A WINNER🔥🔥🔥💜.”

Following the battle, Harris took to her IG page to post a picture of herself with her group members. Harris sang her band mates’ praises for a fantastic performance.

Tiny Harris wishes her band mates a happy Mother’s Day following their “Verzuz” battle against SWV. @majorgirl/Instagram

“Dear ladies… @officialxscape You all are truly amazing & gifted. I love y’all to pieces. Oh & y’all KILLED it last night! We had such great time with our sisters @officialswv who didn’t come to play!” Harris wrote.

She also wished her friends a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of you… thank you to @jermainedupri & @sosobrat; we love y’all!! @[email protected] @timberland for the opportunity‼️ Glam: @therealnoigjeremy got us together!!! @bkluvsme ain’t gone never fail me‼️@shereeglamdolls hands are gifted 📷 @sterlingpics 💣 Enjoy your Mother’s Day… Stay Blessed 👑🖤‼️” Harris concluded.