‘The Hip-Hop Community is Going to Miss You’: Shock G’s Death Brings ’90s Rap Artists Together to Celebrate His Life

Family and friends honored the life of late Digital Underground founder and rapper Shock G on Saturday, May 1, at the Allen Temple A.M.E Church in Tampa, Florida. He was most known for his song “The Humpty Dance” and his work with rap artist Tupac Shakur.

The rapper, whose real name is Gregory Jacobs, was found dead in a Tampa hotel on April 22.

The autopsy revealed he died from a drug overdose.

His death came as a shock to the music world who took to social media with an outpouring of support for Shock G and his family.

“We lost another legend,” said rapper Rob Base, whose real name is Robert Ginyard. “The hip-hop community is going to miss you Shock.”

Atlanta Black Star connected with several music artists who say Shock G will be remembered for his will to give to others and the legacies he helped build.

“This is a super farewell to the homie Shock G; [he was] a man that blessed all of us that’s here period,” said rap artist Yuk Mouth. “God is real and I know Shock G is in heaven with God because he did everything in earth that you’re supposed to do; love, teach, help and reproduce.”

A number of Digital Underground artists also paid respect to the late rapper, each saying they will continue to speak highly for what he brought to the music industry. Others in attendance shared intimate stories about how Shock G bettered their lives.

Shock G’s funeral had several speakers, ranging from friends to rap artists to family members. Music artists like Jermaine Dupri, Busta Rhymes and CeeLo Green were also in attendance.

Over 10,000 people viewed the funeral virtually.

Shock G is survived by his mother, Shirley Kraft; father, Edward Racker; brother, Kent Racker; and sister, Elizabeth Racker.