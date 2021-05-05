‘It Keeps Me Going’: Bobby Brown Reveals the One Thing That’s Been Therapeutic for Him Since the Death of His Son Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown has had plenty of ups and downs, and last year was no exception. The former New Edition star lost his 28-year-old son Bobby Brown Jr. on Nov. 18.

Brown Jr., who the Los Angeles County coroner reported succumbed to the combined effects of cocaine, alcohol, and the opioid fentanyl, became the second child his father has lost. Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown’s daughter with ex-wife and late legendary singer Whitney Houston, died in July 2015 a few months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home in Georgia.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 26: Bobby Brown of RBRM performs during the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium on July 26, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Now Bobby Brown is starting to see some “fun” again, as shown was he was revealed to be The Crab on Wednesday, April 21, episode of “The Masked Singer,” a secret-singing competition where celebrities face off with one another in elaborate costumes.

“It was something that was different. Something out of the box, you know? Something I could go out and have fun with,” he said to “Entertainment Tonight” last week.

Bobby Brown Jr.’s autopsy report reveals his death was accidental. @b.brownjr/Instagram

“Especially during these times, I think we need a little bit of laughter and a little bit of fun happening around the world,” Brown continued. “It was so much fun. I recommend it for any entertainer out there to experience this at least once in their lifetime.”

Brown gave clues on the show, discussing the trauma and tragedy he’s dealt with throughout his life.

“It keeps me going, you know? I’m a performer. I love performing on stage. I can’t wait to get back at it. This was definitely therapeutic for me,” he revealed.

Bobby Brown with his daughter Bobbi Kristina. (Photo: @kingbobbybrown/Instagram)

The 52-year-old singer and his wife Alicia Etheredge have watched every episode of the singing competition with their children, Cassius, 11, Bodhi, 5, and 4-year-old Hendrix.

Brown did his best not to make himself conspicuous, but his family knew he was behind The Crab costume.

“I couldn’t tell them at all, so I had to tell a little fib to my kids, but they guessed it from right off the bat because we sing so much around the house, and my kids know my tones, so they guessed right off the bat that it was me,” Brown said.

“I kept having to say, ‘No, it’s not daddy! How could it be, daddy? Daddy’s right here with you. I can’t be there and here at the same time.’ “

It’s good to see Brown in higher spirits after dealing with such tragic losses as a parent.