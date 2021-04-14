‘He Drugged Her’: Bobby Brown Makes Shocking Assumptions About Son’s Death and Nick Gordon’s Involvement with Whitney and Bobbi Kristina’s Deaths

Bobby Brown is breaking his silence nearly five months after the untimely passing of his son Bobby Brown Jr.

The legendary singer appeared on the Wednesday, April 14 episode of “Red Table Talk” alongside his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown with co-hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith. In the preview clip for the series, Brown spoke on his son’s overdose and the dangers of drug use among teens and young adults.

Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobby Brown attend BET and Toyota present the premiere screening of “The Bobby Brown Story” at Paramount Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

Brown revealed that he had just been in the studio with his son two days before his death. Brown admits he wasn’t aware of the extent of Brown Jr.’s presumed addiction struggles but maintained that he wasn’t “a user”… but would experiment. “It wasn’t like he was dependent on drugs like when I was in my situation. I depended. I needed. He was a young man that took the wrong stuff, and it got him out of here.”

Brown spoke highly of his son. “He was a great writer. He was a teacher and learner. He learned from everybody that he was around, and he taught just as much as he learned,“ he continued. “He was just someone that I just admired as a young man, and how he grew up, he just wanted to be a part of something that was going to be special. His smile, when he smiled, he just brightened up a room.”

He later added, “Kids today, they’re trying different things. They’re trying to get as high as they can possibly get,” Brown expressed. “That’s a real problem because they don’t know what these drugs are being mixed with these days.”

The “My Prerogative” singer is all but too familiar with the dangers of drug addiction. The 52-year-old lost his ex-wife Whitney Houston in February 2012, his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in July 2015, and recently his son in November 2020 to the crippling disease.

On March 22 — ironically on the ninth anniversary of Houston’s initial coroner’s report — the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s released a statement confirming that the 28-year-old had a lethal combination of alcohol, cocaine and Fentanyl in his system at the time of his passing. Reports revealed that a witness claimed that Brown Jr. “snorted” a Percocet and cocaine after consuming shots of tequila with some friends prior to his death. His death was ruled an accident with no foul play determined.

Whitney Houston, daughter Kristina and Bobby Brown (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

Willow expressed she felt as though her generation was “kind of spiraling,” highlighting several deaths caused by Fentanyl. Brown replied: “There’s murderers out there right now that are creating these synthetic drugs that are killing these kids.” He added, “It’s like they’re committing murder. It’s homicide.”

Brown divulged his own struggles with addiction and overcoming alcoholism during the emotional episode. His wife, Etheredge-Brown, details how she helped the Grammy Award winner tackle the loss of his family members with “unconditional love.” She added, “but really, a reality check. He had a lot of ‘Yes’ people.”

The singer strongly believes his daughter’s former finacé, Nick Gordon, who grew up in the Houston household, is responsible for the deaths of Bobbi Kristina, the child he shared with Houston, and Houston. When Willow asked if perhaps Gordon may have drugged Bobbi Kristina, Brown answered, “definitely.” He added, “He was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife, and with my daughter, and they both died the same way.”

Banfield-Norris (“Gammy”) questioned Brown on whether he thought Gordon provided the drugs to the ladies, making him responsible. The singer said he drew his conclusion based on who Gordon was as a person. “Yeah. I think this is my opinion of who I think this young man was,” he continued. “Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he [Nick] was more so a provider of, you know, party favors.”

Brown revealed that he intended to meet up with Gordon to discuss his daughter’s state in her “last days.” However, the singer was in rehab around the time of Gordon’s death on Jan. 1, 2020 at the age of 30.

The episode, titled “An Urgent Warning From Bobby Brown,” premieres on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. noon EST on Facebook Watch.